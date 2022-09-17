DWTS Alums Reunite for TV Legend’s 100th Birthday: PHOTO

Two “Dancing With the Stars” celebrities had a recent reunion.

Nancy McKeon, who was a contestant on the 27th season of DWTS and was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy. The 56-year-old actress is best known for her role on the long-running 1980s NBC sitcom, “The Facts of Life,” where she played rebellious prep school student Jo Polniaczek, per IMDb.

McKeon’s “Facts of Life” co-star Kim Fields is also a DWTS alum. Fields, 53, competed on the 22nd season of ABC’s celebrity ballroom competition, per Entertainment Tonight, where she was partnered with Sasha Farber. For the “Most Most Memorable Year” week, she performed a foxtrot to the “Facts of Life” theme song and was dressed in costume as her sitcom character, Tootie Ramsey.

The show also starred Mindy Cohn, Lisa Whelchel, and Charlotte Rae. Fast forward 34 years after the “Facts of Life” finale, and three of its stars reunited for a very special reason.

Nancy McKeon & Kim Fields Reunited With Mindy Cohn for a Birthday Celebration

“The Facts of Life” aired from 1979 to 1988 and was produced by famed television producer Norman Lear’s production company. The sitcom followed a group of students that attended a private prep school, Eastland Academy.

In an Instagram post shared by Cohn on September 9, 2022, McKeon and Fields were pictured posing with her at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. All three women, now in their 50s, were together once again in honor of Lear’s 100th birthday. “Celebrating @thenormanlear 100th birthday with these brilliant, gorgeous women whom I proudly call my family. #iloveus,” Cohn captioned the photo.

Rae died in 2018 at age 92, but noticeably missing from the reunion pic was Whelchel, who played rich girl Blair Warner on the series. But Whelchel did attend the celebration for Lear. She commented on Cohn’s photo with, “Beautiful! I’m disappointed I didn’t get to see you before you left. “

Lear turned 100 on July 27, 2022. According to Variety, his life will be celebrated with a two-hour TV special titled “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter” that will air on ABC on September 22 at 9 p.m. ET. It wouldn’t be surprising if the “Facts of Life” stars make an appearance on the special as Lear’s career is honored.

The Facts of Life Stars Reunited for a Live TV Special in 2021

In December 2021, three “Facts of Life” co-stars reunited for the live TV special, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” in which a classic episode, “Kids Can Be Cruel,” was recreated by a cast that included Jennifer Aniston and Gabrielle Union.

Whelchel wore an Eastland Academy uniform and performed the original theme song before being joined by Fields and Cohn, according to Entertainment Weekly. Whelchel later told Extra that she was disappointed that McKeon didn’t join the cast for the TV reunion.

“We missed Nancy McKeon,” she said. “It was sad not to have the four of us together, but it’s always fun… Nancy was home and they just recently moved and her kids just got into school, so it was difficult for her to make the trip out.”

