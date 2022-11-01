Cause of Death Confirmed for DWTS Cast Members’ Sister & Daughter

The official cause of death has been confirmed for the daughter and sister of two “Dancing With the Stars” contestants. On Saturday, May 28, Tytyana Miller, the daughter of rapper Master P and sister to basketball star and rapper Romeo Miller, was found dead at the age of 29. Law enforcement officials found drug paraphernalia on the premises but no actual illegal substances, according to TMZ, who first reported the news.

Now the coroner has released Miller’s official cause of death.

Tytyana Miller’s Official Cause of Death is Accidental Fentanyl Overdose

People reports that the coroner ruled Miller’s death an accidental fentanyl ovedose. According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), fentanyl is a “synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine.” It is sometimes added to heroin to “increase its potency,” but can also be disguised as potent heroin, which causes users to “believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths.”

In a public safety announcement from September 2021, the DEA said that a fatal dose of fentanyl is “small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil.” The press release also warns against illegally manufactured fentanyl.

“DEA lab analyses reveal that two out of every five fake pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose. DEA is focusing resources on taking down the violent drug traffickers causing the greatest harm and posing the greatest threat to the safety and health of Americans. Today, we are alerting the public to this danger so that people have the information they need to protect themselves and their children,” said Anne Milgram, Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to the Center for Disease Control, in 2021 there were an estimated 107,622 drug overdose deaths, with over 80,000 of those attributed to opioids like fentanyl.

Master P & Romeo Have Both Spoken Candidly About How Hard Tytyana’s Loss Was For the Family

Music mogul Master P opens up about daughter’s fatal drug overdose In his first in-depth TV interview since his daughter's fatal overdose, music mogul and entrepreneur Master P opens up to “CBS Mornings.” He shares how her death set him on a mission to spread awareness about mental health and substance abuse. #mentalhealth #masterp #news Each weekday morning, "CBS Mornings” co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and… 2022-07-22T13:23:51Z

Master P, who competed on season two of “Dancing With the Stars,” has spoken out about losing Tytyana several times, urging people to keep their loved ones close. On Instagram, the rapper posted a photo of himself with his arm around his daughter Tytyana and wrote, “Life is too short. Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive. #TYTY Love You #missyou #GodGotUs Family over everything.”

He later told “CBS Mornings,” that he feels guilty, wondering what more he could have done to save his daughter.

“Every parent [feels that guilt]. I feel like I could’ve done more, but you never know. We’ve been going through this for nine years and you think, ‘Oh, you know what, she’s gonna get past this, we’re gonna go on and live happily every after,'” said the rapper.

Master P went on to say that he did ask his other children what he did wrong and some of them said he can be a bit controlling.

“I had to look in my own mirror and say that’s true, but I’ve only built parameters for protection, out of love, because I know where I come from and what I’ve been through,” said the rapper. “And when you look at mental illness and substance abuse, it’s serious. It affects everybody — Black, white, Asian, Latino, rich, poor.”

“It hurts so much as a family,” he continued, adding, “Anybody that’s watching this — love your loved ones while they’re here because once you walk out that door, you never know who’s gonna come back … My daughter had a lot of life left in her and she was a happy woman that knew that tomorrow she could do something better.”

Master P’s son Romeo Miller, who finished in fifth place with partner Chelsie Hightower on season 12 of the dancing competition series, posted a tribute to his sister on what would have been her 30th birthday on August 1.

Romeo wrote to his sister:

25 years of adventure,

2.5 decades of sweet memories,

309 months of making your siblings smile,

9,430 days of making your parents proud

226,320 hours of love, joy, and growth,

But most importantly, 1 blessed life with 1 amazing daughter! Some of my best memories are those days we just bump throwback Mariah Carey and just vibe out in the car, so that’s what I’ll do all day today. Big brother loves you infinity. God got one of the coolest and nicest people up there now. Rest in Heaven Tyty and Happy Happy Bday. ♌️🕊🤍 Psalm 23:4 #ForTyTy

The Miller Family Has Been Candid About Tytyana’s Struggle With Substance Abuse

Tytyana Miller’s struggle with substance abuse was featured several times during the Miller family’s seasons of “Growing Up Hip Hop” on WE TV.

In one clip from season two in 2016, Tytyana insisted that she didn’t need to go to rehab, but her father and brother disagreed.

“I feel like I don’t need to go to rehab. I feel like I could actually do good without rehab,” said Tytyana in the clip.

“I mean, you say that Tyty, but on the serious side, I think we should get some professional help just to make sure you stay on track,” said Master P. “I think you should at least try it because I don’t want you to go back to this.”

Romeo added, “I have friends that been through this and it takes two years to really be like you can walk away from this lifestyle.”

“I don’t want you to go back to, ‘Oh, I’m just gonna have a little drink’ or ‘I’m just want to take a little smoke’ or something. To me, I can be around people that’s drinking or smoking and I don’t want it,” said Master P.

He then added in a talking-head interview, “I really hope that Tyty is serious about making a change. … By us doing this with my daughter, hopefully, we’ll send that same message to her mom, like if you need to get help, we’re here for you.”

After Tytyana’s death, Master P told TMZ, “”The only way that we are going to heal and grow from this is with the truth. It has been a long and painful journey for our family, my daughter has been battling with this since 2015. Mental illness and substance abuse is a real issue and we hope to turn this tragedy into a testimony.”

“As a father, I have always established parameters to protect my children. Unfortunately, when they become adults, they have the legal right to choose who to have relationships with whether healthy or unhealthy,” he added. “I put my faith and trust in God, I realize that no person is exempt from pain or death. Every day families are dealing with the loss of their loved ones due to mental illness and substance abuse. I have committed to invest my time, resources and passion to help other families affected by these same issues. Our healing process will not end in grief, we will celebrate my daughter’s life. Tytyana was inspiring, uplifting, artistic and a loving person who deeply cared for others.”