Rep for DWTS Alum Speaks Out After Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A rep for a “Dancing With the Stars” alum has spoken out after rumors surrounding a video that was posted online hit a fever pitch.

Over Memorial Day weekend, a video of a woman getting beat up was shared online and quickly went viral on social media. Several people felt that the woman in the video looked like “Euphoria” actress Zendaya, according to Newsweek. The woman was wearing a pair of gray leggings, a long-sleeved white shirt, and a pair of bright-colored shoes. She was holding a shopping bag as another woman appeared to punch her in the head before kicking her.

A rep for Zendaya told TMZ that the woman in the video is not Zendaya, despite speculation to the contrary. Heavy has also reached out to Zendaya’s rep for comment.

The video was taken on a cell phone and it’s unclear who shared it. It’s also unknown who the woman in the video actually is or where the video was actually taken.

Zendaya is currently filming “Challengers,” according to her IMDb page. She has been spotted in Massachusetts with her boyfriend Tom Holland over the past several weeks, according to Patch.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zendaya Was Active on Instagram This Weekend

Although Zendaya has not personally commented on the video, she has been active on social media. On May 29, 2022, Zendaya shared a Reel in which she tagged Time magazine.

In the Reel, she danced in a navy blue dress while standing on a blue screen, likely for a photoshoot. Several fans took to the comments section to ask Zendaya about the video.

“why they jump u,” one Instagram user questioned.

“BAE ARE YOU OK??? LET ME KNOW IF YOU NEED BLACK SPIDERMAN,” someone else wrote.

“did they really jump you bae????” another person asked.

“so was that you gettin beat up?” read another question.

Several of Zendaya’s fans were quick to come to her defense and to set the record straight about the video. At least one person spotted what appeared to be an ankle monitor on the woman’s ankle, which would further prove that it wasn’t Zendaya; she’s not on house arrest or in trouble with the law for any reason that the public is aware of.

‘Zendaya Fight’ Was Trending on Twitter Over the Weekend

Shortly after the video of the Zendaya lookalike was shared on Twitter, “Zendaya fight” started trending, which caused more curiosity and speculation. Despite the fact that the actress’ rep has cleared up the rumors, people are still talking about the video.

“The girl in the video has an ankle bracelet she’s been in trouble with the law. so it’s concerning people somehow think it’s zendaya. Not to mention how accessible people think celebrities are lol. You can barely get an autograph. Let alone fight a celeb for 10 mins,” one person tweeted on May 31, 2022.

“I mean who would fight Zendaya anyway? To even think this was her is crazy. But um… now that this poor girl’s beating has been plastered everywhere, can somebody like reach out to her and see if she’s alright?” someone wrote in response to TMZ clearing up the confusion.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Rumer Willis Has Completely Changed Her Look