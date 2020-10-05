‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2020 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated on DWTS Tonight? 10/5

Week 4 of Dancing With the Stars season 29 featured performances from the remaining 13 celebrity contestants and their dance partners. At the end of the episode, another couple was voted out of the competition based on the previous week’s scores and votes from the viewers at home.

So, who was eliminated from DWTS this week, and what happened during the week 4 episode? Read on to find out.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 4 Episode Recap

Following Carole Baskin’s elimination at the end of Disney Night last week, only 13 couples remained in the competition.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 29 air on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

READ NEXT: Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert’s Relationship: Fans Want Him to Propose Marriage