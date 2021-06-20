Top 10 Instagram & Facebook Status Ideas for Father’s Day 2021

This Father’s Day, why not give the special man in your life a social media shoutout? Whether it’s your dad, stepdad, grandfather, or husband, the father figures who mean the most to you deserve acknowledgment.

First comes selecting the perfect photo, and then…the caption! Not sure what to write on Instagram or Facebook this Father’s Day? Never fear. Here are the top 10 Instagram captions & Facebook status ideas to celebrate dads.

Sweet Captions

Father’s Day is an opportunity to let your dad know just how much he means to you. If you’re looking to go the sweet and sentimental route with your social media caption, here are some ideas.

10.

“Some people don’t believe in superheroes. Those people haven’t met my dad.”

9.

“A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.”

8.

“Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me how to be one.”

7.

“Life doesn’t come with a manual. But luckily for me, it came with a great father.”

6.

“Dad, I’m so grateful to have such an amazing man as my dad and my best friend. Thank you for everything.”

5.

“Dad, I don’t say it often enough but you are my role model. I can only hope to be half the man you are someday.”

4.

“Dad, I may find my prince someday, but you will always be my king. Happy Father’s Day!”

3.

“Dad, the best things in my life came from you. Thank you for giving me your time, your care, and your love.”

2.

“The world would be a much better place if there were more dads like you. I’m so lucky to have you as my father.”

1.

“Any man can be a father, but it takes a special kind of person to be a dad. I’m so lucky you’re mine. Happy Father’s Day to the greatest!”

Funny Captions

If there’s ever a time to get away with dad jokes, it’s Father’s Day! If humor is something you and your dad have in common, you might want to go with a funny social media post. Here are some caption ideas sure to make your dad laugh.

10.

“I hope this Father’s Day is as fun as your life was before kids.”

9.

“Dad, I can never repay you. Literally.”

8.

“Not all heroes wear capes. Mine wears New Balance sneakers and cargo shorts!”

7.

“Thanks for the good genes, stud!”

6.

“Happy Father’s Day to one of my favorite parents!”

5.

“Happy father’s day to the GOAT! (goat emoji)”

4.

“Happy Father’s Day to the man, the myth, the legend…AKA my dad!”

3.

“Dad, thanks for killing all those spiders.”

2.

“Dad, if it weren’t for me, you wouldn’t even be celebrating today. You’re welcome!”

1.

“Dad, I promise to laugh at all your jokes today.”

Captions for Dads Who Have Passed Away

Father’s Day is hard when you’ve lost your dad. Here are some caption ideas to honor your dad on social media.

5.

“Dad, I miss you every day. But I still feel your guiding hand in all I do.”

4.

“Every day without you is hard, but especially today. I didn’t get enough time with you, but thank you for everything you taught me while you were here.”

3.

“I’m so thankful for all our memories together. I just wish we could make more. Happy Father’s Day, Dad.”

2.

“Dad, I was lucky to have you for as long as I did. Thank you for making me the person I am today.”

1.

“Somehow, even though you’re not here anymore, my love for you keeps growing and evolving. I learn more about you as I learn more about myself. I love you, dad. Today and every day.”