Daniel Lissing Warned Andrea Brooks Not To Do This ‘When Calls the Heart’ Scene

In a recent podcast interview, Andrea Brooks — who plays Faith on “When Calls the Heart” — said she’ll always be grateful to Daniel Lissing, who portrayed Jack. She said Lissing once warned her not to do a scene that had been written for her character in the Hallmark show’s early years. She followed his advice and is still thankful to this day.

He Told Her Not to Follow the Script for a Season 2 Episode

In an interview with the BriouxTV podcast, Brooks shared fun stories about her life and “When Calls the Heart.” During the interview, she revealed an interesting story about when Lissing was still part of the show. (You can listen to the full podcast interview here.)

Brooks revealed that in season 2, her character Faith was having dinner with Jack when she makes a strongly flirtatious gesture toward him. Lissing told Brooks that scene wouldn’t go over well with the audience and she shouldn’t do it, even if it was written in the script.

She said:

My character, as you know was kind of in that triangle. We wanted to be careful… Faith is not a villain by any means. She has no ill intentions whatsoever. But there was a scene where we [Jack and Faith] were out to dinner together. I think he was thanking Faith for taking such good care of his brother who was in the hospital. And it was written that Faith puts her hand on top of his, in a friendly way, but it’s still a moment. Touching hands. That’s a big move on a network like this! And he [Lissing] said don’t do it. I remember thinking why? It’s written here. It’s a character, it’s a choice, it’s a moment. I was kind of confused. He was like, ‘Trust me, they’re not gonna like it. Don’t put your hand on my hand. We’re not doing that.’ And I was like, ‘Ok, I’ll take your word for it.’

Brooks added that looking back, she feels very grateful for that advice.

“And now looking back at how that played, that would’ve been way too forward and that’s not Faith at all!” she said. “…I think he really saved me on that one. I think if we had included that it, would not have worked. It would not have fit with her narrative at all. So thank you, Daniel!”

She Said the Show Will Have an ‘Explosion of Growth’ This Season

In the same interview with the BriouxTV podcast, Brooks teased that season 9 of “When Calls the Heart” is going to have a lot of growth for many characters.

“There’s really an explosion of growth this year and a nice return to the community,” she said. “…There’s a lot of coming together this year that I loved being a part of and I hope that translates well… You’re gonna see some sparks flying, there’s some moments of pretty intense drama as well… At the end of the day you’re gonna walk away feeling good.”

