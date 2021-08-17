Laura Osnes Speaks Out on ‘Erroneous Allegations’ in Vaccine Report

Broadway and Hallmark star Laura Osnes has officially spoken out about reports that she was “fired” for her vaccination status. She said the report was misleading and had erroneous information. She said she wasn’t fired but chose to withdraw from the production in a drama-free situation.

Osnes starred in Hallmark’s 2020 Christmas movie, “One Royal Holiday.” She’s also starring in Hallmark’s September 18 movie, “Raise a Glass to Love,” with Juan Pablo di Pace as her co-star.

She Said It Was a ‘Drama-Free & Discrete Transition’

Osnes shared a series of photos on Instagram in response to a story by Page Six last week that said she was reportedly fired for not having a vaccine. She shared that the article was erroneous and she chose to withdraw from the production in a drama-free transition.

Osnes wrote, in part: “The headline accused me of being fired for refusing to get vaccinated. The article reports erroneous allegations… It is important to me to clarify what actually happened.”

She then continued, writing that she was invited to perform in a one-night concert at Guild Hall in East Hampton. She said she was later told that Guild Hall’s requirements had changed and she would need a vaccine to participate.

“I was disappointed,” she wrote, “but responded that I would have to withdraw, as I have not yet gotten the vaccine. It is also important to clarify that none of my fellow performers ever ‘pressed me on the matter’ before I withdrew. It was a drama-free and discrete transition.”

She Said She Was Never Given the Option to Provide a Negative COVID-19 Test

According to Page Six, an unnamed Guild Hall representative said that Guild Hall allows performers to either submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

However, Josh Gladstone, the artistic director for the theater, told Page Six:

We have a requirement now along the lines of what Actors’ Equity is requiring, and what Broadway is requiring, for performances. So yes — we’re very excited with the cast that we have, and we’re delighted Susan has put together a beautiful evening. We’re sorry not to have Laura on this, [and] we will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences.

Broadway shows will be requiring performers and the audience to submit proof of vaccination, Page Six reported.

Osnes said on Instagram that she was never given the option of remaining in the production by providing a negative COVID-19 test.

“This negative test option was never extended to me,” she wrote. “I would have tested in a heartbeat — something I have been doing for months, and will continue to do, in order to keep working safely.”

She Said She Stands By Her Vaccination Decision, Which Was Made with Input from Her Doctor

Osnes then clarified why she wasn’t vaccinated yet. She emphasized that Americans have a “legal right … to have their medical privacy protected” but hers has been “broadcast with an attitude of shame and demonization.”

She said individuals should have the right to do their own research, “consult a doctor, and come to their own conclusions before deciding whether or not to get any injection.”

In her Instagram post, she added:

I stand by the decision my husband and I, with input from our physician, have made for ourselves, our family planning, and our future. There is so much that is still unknown. Someday, perhaps we will feel more confident in the research to consider a different position. With the information that is currently available, however, I have a conviction that I … feel compelled to stand by.

However, she added that safety is still very important to her, along with the safety of her colleagues and her audience.

She added:

I have been involved in several projects that have successfully navigated production during this time, carefully and completely Covid-free. Venues and artists have proven it can be done without vaccine mandates, through regular testing, social distancing, improved ventilation, quarantines, and other protective measures. … Every soul is entitled to live according to their convictions and work without being publicly ostracized. My conviction does not discount my care and commitment to safety during this unprecedented time.

