Fans & Friends Share Tributes to Late Hallmark Actor Kirby Morrow

Friends and fans of Kirby Morrow have been sharing an outpouring of tributes to the beloved Hallmark actor ever since the news of his death was announced. Morrow was known not just for his Hallmark roles, but he was also known for voicing many beloved anime characters, his role on Stargate: SG-1, and much more. He died on November 18, just eight days after his father had died.

Voice Actor Kelly Sheridan Said He Was There at Every Important Stage in Her Career

Voice actor Kelly Sheridan shared her shock and sadness over Morrow’s death, writing: “Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of dear @Kirby_Morrow. It seems at every important stage in my career, he was there at the mic right next to mine. Jay, Van, Nutcracker Prince, Miroku. My good luck charm. He’ll be so very missed by myself & our entire community.”

A fan made this illustration in honor of her post:

Voice actor Brian Drummond shared this tribute to Morrow, writing: “Such an amazing voice actor gone far far too soon. Over 20yrs working together on so many wonderful projects. I always envied Kirby’s cool af hero voice & it will always be the #DragonBallZ Goku I hear. Such great memories. Tremendous travels to you my friend. Rest in Peace Kirby”

You can see his blooper outtakes from InuYasha below, which some fans have shared in his memory.

Morrow finished his recordings for the Ninjago 2021 episodes before his death, which will be dedicated to his memory.

Michael Adamthwaite wrote: “I haven’t really been able to put down in words how profoundly sad I am. The tragic loss of @KirbyMorrow, will be felt throughout the universe for all time. He was a friend, a brother, and a good man. We travelled together through time and space, he will be sorely missed by All.”

And he shared this favorite memory of Morrow:

This is my Favourite memory of my dear cast mate & Friend @Kirby_Morrow

Brian Doe wrote: “It feels like only yesterday we were laughing and hanging out. Very grateful to have met you at the start of my career as a young kid who was almost too nervous to speak. Thank you for being so generous with your gifts to me, and to so many other people.”

Morrow Starred in a Number of Hallmark Productions, Including Playing the Lead in ‘A Ring by Spring’

A Ring by Spring – Official TrailerWatch Now: https://amzn.to/3djsdM6 Starring: Rachel Boston, Kirby Morrow, Jesse Moss & Stefanie Powers Business consultant Caryn Briggs (Rachel Boston) is still single at 30, but is in no rush to wed. She’s always been skeptical about marriage, thinking the commitment would mean throwing away her future. She has let a string of steady boyfriends get… 2020-03-12T23:35:41Z

Morrow appeared in a number of Hallmark productions. He was in Mystery 101 as Winston. He played Allan Demetry on Garage Sale Mysteries and Brant on A Wish for Christmas, which featured Lacey Chabert and Paul Greene in the leads. He was Skip the bartender on Hallmark’s The Irresistible Blueberry Farm, Larry on Murder She Baked, Doug on one episode of Cedar Cove and Tim on A Family Thanksgiving.

He also played the lead in a Hallmark movie with Rachel Boston in 2014 called A Ring by Spring. You can watch the trailer for that movie above.

Morrow had just played Sean Murphy on Season 7 Episode 4 of When Calls the Heart. Murphy was the character who was suing Henry, claiming that Henry had sold him sour oil.

Outside of the Hallmark genre, Morrow played the role of Captain Davis Kleinman on Stargate: Atlantis. He appeared in a virtual convention in June 2020 for Stargate. He had a prolific career that also included X-Men: Evolution (Cyclops’ voice), Ninjago (Cole’s voice), Legion (Benny/Large Man Karl) and much more.

Fans Have Shared Tributes Online Too

One fan wrote that they weren’t familiar with Morrow’s voice work, but loved him on Hallmark.

Another fan took time to watch one of Morrow’s Hallmark movies, writing: “I’m still hurting about Kirby Morrow and watching this Hallmark movie with him in his memory. I wish I could’ve gotten one opportunity to tell him as much.”

One fan created a memorial in honor of Morrow.

On Twitter, @xXIMathiasIXx wrote: “First time I’ve cried since my son was born. I’ve been watching DBZ since after school. To love a voice and never meet the actual person behind it is such an oddity. He will for sure live on, my son will grow to love his characters as I have.”

Jerico Valmonte wrote on Twitter that he met Morrow in person two years ago and he was a great guy.

Nathan Smith wrote: “This is awful news. I’m in the UK, so Kirby was my main Goku and my favourite English voice actor for him. He had an easy charm about that fitted Goku. To this day, when I read the manga, it’s Kirby’s voice I hear in my head when reading Goku’s dialogue. RIP Kirby Morrow.”

Morrow was always glad to take photos with fans.

Others are putting together tribute montages for him.

Others are sharing some of his most memorable lines.

One fan wrote that Morrow’s performance in the Death Note dub recording was their favorite in the entire series.

Joshua Deck wrote: “He’s been a part of my childhood (and adulthood) for ten years, and I’m devastated to hear of his passing.”

Scott Frerichs summed it up with this post: “You were a voice of many childhoods, an inspiration for many careers, and a friend so, so many people.”

