‘When Calls the Heart’ Reviving Beloved Fan Event That Was Canceled Years Ago

With the exciting news that Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” is being renewed for a tenth season, the show is reviving a beloved fan event that had previously been canceled due to the pandemic. The show is hosting an in-person fan reunion again this year.

A Fan Reunion Is Taking Place in September

A Hearties reunion is taking place in Canada on September 23-24, series creator Brian Bird shared on social media. These in-person reunions used to be held every year while the series was filming, but had been placed on hiatus due to the pandemic.

#Hearties SAVE THE DATE for "HOPE VALLEY DAYS," a Hearties Reunion, Sept 23-24, 2022! Dust off your passport 'cause we’re bringing you a twist on the HFR of years' past. We can’t wait to celebrate together again in Hope Valley. Details COMING SOON to the updated website! pic.twitter.com/Kaqt2ywvv5 — Brian Bird (@brbird) June 26, 2022

Bird wrote, “Dust off your passport ’cause we’re bringing you a twist on the HFR of years’ past. We can’t wait to celebrate together again in Hope Valley. Details COMING SOON to the updated website!”

According to the Hearties Family Reunion website, the last reunion took place in October 2019 in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown. The 2019 event was described this way: “It’s an amazing behind-the-scenes opportunity for fans to visit the set of Hope Valley, meet the cast & crew, and interact with other Hearties from around the country & globe! It’s a one-of-a-kind fan experience!”

The event included pre-events, a launch party, an opportunity to meet the cast, a movie night, and a tour of the Hope Valley set itself.

Bird’s tweet is hinting that things will be different for the 2022 version, but it’s not clear exactly what is changing. The series will be filming the tenth season from July 25 to November 16, Hollywood North Buzz reported.

Hearties responded with excitement to Bird’s tweet.

**Checks flights NZ to Vancouver in September….** Cant wait for more details to come out! — Rachel Huxtable (@RachHuxtable) June 26, 2022

OMG YAY!! 🙌👏 I need to tell my husband. If he doesn’t want to go, I’ll go by myself 😍💃🏻❤️ — Priscilla Cooper (@priscooper71) June 26, 2022

The Series Was Renewed for a Tenth Season, But With a Different Showrunner

“When Calls the Heart” was renewed for a tenth season, but a different showrunner will be leading the series this time around. John Tinker was the showrunner for the last two seasons.

Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President of Development at Crown Media Family Networks, told ET Online that Lindsay Sturman would be the showrunner for season 10.

Tinker had previously shared some of his plans for season 10, which included plans for a time jump that would have the show resuming during Rosemary’s third trimester. It’s not clear if these plans will still be in place now that there’s a new showrunner.

According to IMDb, Sturman has served as a co-executive producer for “Supergirl,” “Nightflyers,” and “Teen Wolf.” She’s also worked in producing roles for “Battle Creek,” “Cult,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Harper’s Island,” “Bionic Woman,” and “Close to Home.”

Back in May 2020, Bird had introduced fans to Tinker when he joined the series as the head writer the first time.

#Hearties, on the heels of our S7 finale, I'm excited to intro my pal @brspndr John Tinker as our S8 head writer for @WCTH_TV! John is terrific writer from a legendary showbiz family and I know Hope Valley and its citizens are in great hands! Welcome John! @hallmarkchannel pic.twitter.com/FnXaL0mKYy — Brian Bird (@brbird) May 2, 2020

It’s not clear why Tinker is no longer the showrunner, and Bird has not yet tweeted about the change. Back in May 2021, Bird defended Tinker and said he knew more about all eight seasons of the series than most fans.

Nothing could be further from the truth. John Tinker did more homework and knows more about all 8 seasons of this show than most Hearties. https://t.co/8Mi83GkcOH — Brian Bird (@brbird) May 19, 2021

Some fans expressed disappointment that Tinker isn’t returning.

Well, that was a brief celebration. I am disappointed that John Tinker will not remain as show runner. — Julie Windsor (@juliewindsor59) June 17, 2022

But fans are still excited to see what Hallmark has in store next for Hearties.

