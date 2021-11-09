‘When Calls the Heart’ Wraps Season 9 Filming with Bill, Lucas & Nathan Video

The Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart” has just wrapped filming for season 9, according to posts shared by the actors. Jack Wagner, who plays Bill, celebrated the conclusion of filming with a video featuring himself, Chris McNally (Lucas), and Kevin McGarry (Nathan.)

Jack Wagner Shared a Video Celebrating the Conclusion of Season 9

Wagner wrote on his Instagram post, “Unnnnrehearsed🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️Aaaand That’s a wrap to S9 of @WCTH_TV!!🕺🕺@Hallmarkchannel #Hearties @Chrismcnally @Kevin_mcgarry_w.”

Together they sang, “That’s a wrap to season 9 of ‘When Calls the Heart.'”

Deidre Behar of ET Now, who has interviewed the cast about the new season, commented: “This is a harmonizing trio I’d pay top dollar to see live!!!! CONGRATS on yet another amazing season — we can’t wait to watch! ❤️❤️❤️”

The Chris McNally fan group commented, “Omg this is awesome you guys are simply perfect!! You made our day!”

McNally and McGarry haven’t commented on the post as of the time of publication. However, McGarry recently posted on Instagram celebrating the birthday of his girlfriend, Kayla Wallace, who stars as Fiona on “When Calls the Heart.”

In a Twitter post, executive producer Brian Bird revealed that season 9 is going to have 12 episodes, just like season 8 did. There has been no word about a “When Calls the Heart” Christmas movie this year, but there will be a two-part Christmas episode for the spinoff, “When Hope Calls,” airing on December 18 on GAC Family.

When asked during an Instagram Q&A about the return of “When Calls the Heart,” Erin Krakow (Elizabeth) shared that the series will return in “probably February 2022!”

Other Actors Are Celebrating Wrapping Season 9 Too

As of the time of this article’s publication, two other “When Calls the Heart” stars had posted about wrapping season 9.

Pascale Hutton (Rosemary) shared a photo on Instagram Story and wrote, “Last day #WCTH #season9 Here We Go!”

Martin Cummins, who plays Henry, also shared a post.

He wrote, “And that’s the name of that tune.” Ken Ledford #whencallstheheart #hearties”

When season 8 concluded, it wasn’t clear if Henry would be on season 9, since he was leaving town possibly for good. However, Cummins later confirmed on Instagram that he was on set and filming for the new season.

In response to his post about the last day of filming, Hutton wrote, “Congratulations on another great season! 👏👏👏❤️”

Others chimed in with their congratulations and excitement about the new season.

One person wrote, “Thank you! 👏We love you and your work! Can’t wait for S9!”

Another person wrote, “Take care Martin😍 thank you for all the great BTS……..Can’t wait for S9 to premiere in 2022…. 😍”

And another fan wrote, “I’m so glad your back. Can’t wait to see you next season. Enjoy your time off with your family. Thank you for all the hard work you do to bring Henry to life.❤️😊”

While Krakow hasn’t posted about wrapping season 9 yet as of the time of this article’s publication, she did post a video the day before wishing McNally a happy birthday.

McNally replied, “Haha this is grand! Great song choice 🙌”

A fan replied, “Happy Birthday #chrismcnally and #erinkrakow for posting this. Love your characters and your friendship. Love from Ontario.❤️😍🎊🎁”

McGarry and Andrea Brooks shared hints about what to expect in season 9, which you can read about in Heavy’s story here.

