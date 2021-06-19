HGTV Star Erin Napier Reveals Fan Emails Have Made Her Cry

Since 2016, Ben and Erin Napier have starred on the hit HGTV series “Home Town.” During a recent interview on the “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott” podcast, the couple, who married in 2008, spoke about their fans.

Erin Napier Revealed That “Home Town” Has Had an Increase in Popularity Since the Pandemic

During the interview, Ben suggested he was pleased that their audience consisted of people from all walks of life. He shared a story about interacting with a man while visiting New York. He explained that he was crossing the street when “this guy hit [him].” The HGTV star said that he “turned” to look at the stranger and noticed that he was covered in tattoos and was “wearing a flat bill New York Yankees hat [and] dark rimmed glasses.” The man surprised Ben by saying that he was a fan of “Home Town.”

Erin then revealed that the show has had an increase in popularity in the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Honestly we saw our fan base absolutely explode in 2020 and it’s 100 percent because of COVID. Because people were at home, there were a lot of reruns,” said the mother-of-two.

Erin went on to say that she believed “Home Town,” which focuses on home renovation in Laurel, Mississippi, “gave [viewers] something lovely to fixate on instead of” the pandemic. She noted her show has a hopeful message, which may have resonated with those who were in a bleak situation.

“‘Home Town’ is completely about, you know, nothing is beyond restoration, nothing is beyond rebirth, nothing is beyond repair,” explained the 35-year-old.

Erin also revealed that she and Ben received “so many emails from people who were alone in the hospital” over the past year. Ben explained that many of those fans were completely isolated due to COVID-19 restrictions. His wife then noted that those patients expressed gratitude for the show.

“There were not a lot of new shows airing so there was a lot of reruns and people were thanking us for staying with them when they were alone,” said Erin.

She went on to say that the messages caused her to feel emotional.

“It made me cry like some of these emails we got. It was unbelievable,” said the HGTV star.

Erin Napier Previously Addressed Fans Who Sent Her Messages on Instagram

House Beautiful reported that Erin addressed fans who sent her messages during the quarantine on social media in 2020. The publication noted that the Instagram post, which was uploaded on June 10, 2020, included “photos of the homes” that the couple restored during the fourth season of “Home Town.” In the caption, Erin explained that her grandmother, who has since passed, had been a resident of one of the houses, making the remodel significant for her. She then discussed the fact that she and her husband have “gotten so many messages and letters from [fans] saying #HGTVHomeTown has helped [them] feel less alone through the quarantine, that it’s been a respite in troubling times.”

“Thank you for watching and making us feel less alone, too. We’re so grateful,” read a portion of the post’s caption.

To see more of Ben and Erin, check out “Home Town” and its spinoff series “Home Town Takeover,” available to stream on Discovery +.

READ NEXT: ‘Celebrity IOU’ Gets Spin-Off With HGTV Star’s Ex