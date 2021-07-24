Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Creative Solution to Stop Porch Theft

Mina Starsiak Hawk is getting creative in trying to stop porch pirates. The “Good Bones” star spoke with her local Fox affiliate about curbing the rising theft in her neighborhood with pranks.

She told the outlet that within the “late three or four weeks,” she has seen an increasing number of delivered packages go missing. Starsiak Hawk added, “I’ve noticed we’ve had four packages, we get a lot.”

Trying to find humor in the situation, Fox 59 reported that the HGTV star purchased fake Amazon packages filled with glitter bombs and spider gags.

And thanks to the 33-year-old’s porch camera, she knows the packages were picked up. “God, I wish I could be a fly on the wall when the glitter bomb goes off. You get glitter bombed in the face, and it’s going to be stuck on your for a hot minute,” Starsiak Hawk told Fox 59. “I’m not trying to get anyone arrested or in trouble. I’d just like them to stop taking our stuff”.

Fox 59 revealed she has another prank package ready to go, but will stop using them if the thefts stop.

Starsiak Hawk Does Not Want to Do Harm

Starsiak Hawk is finding other ways to prevent the theft, telling Fox 59 that she is installing a motion-sensing fog horn. Still, the “Battle on the Beach” star who donates “time and resources to homeless efforts” does not want to do too much harm, according to Fox 59.

“A lot of these people are people who need help, so be aware of your surroundings and community, and people who need help,” she said. “We are the first people to help if we know there is a need. I don’t know what your need is if you come and take the package with my kid’s pacifier in it at 3 a.m.”

Starsiak Hawk and Her Mother Return for a New Season of ‘Good Bones’

Meanwhile, Starsiak Hawk and her mother Karen E. Laine can be seen on her hit HGTV show, “Good Bones.” The new season kicked off on June 29.

The new season will see the star balancing her new role as the head of the business, with her mother having entered “semi-retirement,” and balancing life as a new mom, according to HGTV. Starsiak Hawk welcomed daughter Charlotte Drew Hawk in September 2020.

“Renovating homes in Indianapolis is the best job in the world, and we’re so fortunate to live out our passion every single day,” Starsiak Hawk told HGTV. “It’s incredible to see the revitalization in the neighborhoods we love and to know that we’re playing a part in that.”

With her increased free time, HGTV reveals Laine is looking to focus more on “landscaping, renovation and do-it-yourself projects.”

“Being able to focus on the projects I’m most passionate about is such a joy,” Laine revealed to HGTV. “I’m ready for the freedom to explore what I love the most while continuing our work in the city we call home.”

