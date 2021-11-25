Is Mail Delivered Today? Are Post Offices Open on Thanksgiving 2021?

It’s Thanksgiving Day 2021 and while you’re preparing for a big meal with your family and friends, you may be wondering if mail is going to be delivered today. As with many federal holidays, numerous businesses and services are closed today, including the U.S. Postal Service’s mail delivery and post offices. However, some post office lobbies may still be open for self-service.

Mail Will Not Be Delivered Today on Thanksgiving

Since today is a federal holiday, the U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail.

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

Post Offices Are Also Closed Except for Self-Service Kiosks

The federal holiday means that postal offices will also be closed today on Thanksgiving. The only exception is that many post office lobbies will be open for self-service activities that don’t require employees to be present. So if you need to pick up your mail from a P.O. Box, you can likely still do so in most locations. And if you need to use a self-service kiosk, you can still do that too.

If you want to find a self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. In the dropdown menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type.” Then fill in your city and state or your ZIP code. Then select how far you’re willing to travel under the “within” category, and click on “Search.”

If you need stamps, they are available for purchase at most grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores. Some of these locations may be open on Thanksgiving, but you’ll want to call ahead first to make sure. Postal products can also be purchased at the www.usps.com website, where you can track a package, purchase stamps, put mail on hold or forward it, print postage online, enter a change of address, and find other relevant information.

UPS & FedEx Are Closed Today

If you’re wondering about other mail delivery services besides USPS, both UPS and FedEx are closed today too.

UPS is always closed for delivery services on Thanksgiving. There are no UPS pick-up or delivery services, and UPS Freight is also closed, with delivery service not available unless it was scheduled in advance. UPS Store locations are also closed.

The only service available today is UPS Express Critical. UPS noted: “UPS Express Critical service is available 7/24/365. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit UPSexpresscritical.com.” That service includes air, surface, charter, hand carry, international secure, inside precision, and value-added services options.

FedEx services are typically closed on Easter, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Services are typically open (or with modified options) on New Year’s Eve, Christmas Eve, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day.

According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, every service today is closed except for FedEx Custom Critical, which is open. According to FedEx, Custom Critical means: “We specialize in same-day and overnight delivery of expedited freight. Our Freight Solutions team connects your unique needs to the right carrier and transportation options.”

