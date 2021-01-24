‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Ends Engagement & Claims Fiancé Tried to Extort Her

Former Love & Hip Hop star Masika Kalysha has called off her engagement. On January 22, 2021, she announced via her Instagram that she and Jamar Champ are no longer headed to the altar. In a long, detailed statement, the Chicago native explained what led to the demise of her relationship with Champ.

“After much thought and careful consideration, along with some unfortunate findings, I have made the difficult decision to call off my engagement,” she wrote.

She went on to explain that she found out that Champ was in the relationship for the wrong reasons.

“Unfortunately the man I intended to spend my life with has misused me behind closed doors and continues to use me publicly to gain attention off of my name and to my detriment,” she continued. “This is where I draw the line. As a mother and businesswoman I will always protect my interests. I have spent over a decade building my brand(s) from the ground up as a Black woman and now a single mom. Transitioning into a wife should be a natural progression without compromise. Marriage is a sacred union and I would never enter into it lightly.”

Tucker also accused Champ of trying to extort her and use her celebrity to heighten his own status.

I truly thought (after a ten year friendship) I knew this person. We genuinely love and care for each other, unfortunately when you are a public figure love does not cover a multitude of sins. After doing my due diligence I uncovered a Pandora’s box of findings that left me questioning everything I thought I knew about this person. I confided in him, I thought he was my best friend, partner and confidant; but instead he was trying to come up at my expense and extort me. In a desperate attempt to disguise the skeletons in his closet that I found, he used my past trauma as a weapon against me.

See her full statement below.

Jamar Champ Issued an Apology to Masika Kalysha Via Social Media

On January 23, Jamar Champ apologized to Masika Kalysha for his behavior during their time together and made it clear that he wanted to reconcile. In a series of posts to his Instagram story, he said that he wanted to “make things right by any means” regarding their engagement.

“To my fiance I don’t ever want you to question what side I stand on,” he wrote. “I admire everything about you, a strong Black woman. I apologize as a man [sometimes] I fall short when dealing with a female that has her own and created a brand, not ever do I want to overshadow or make feel average.”

He went on to promise to “represent” her better and said that from “this point forward I want to be the best man I can be and compliment you like you deserve.”

See his posts below.

Masika Kalysha Knew Her Fiance’ for a Decade Before Dating Him

Kalysha, born Masika Tucker, revealed on Twitter back in December that she had known Champ for a decade before she decided to accept his romantic advances. They got engaged on Christmas in 2020 after four months of dating.

“Met my fiancé 10 years ago,” she wrote in a now-deleted December tweet. “Curved him for 97% of those 10 years. Been dating for 4 months. He asked me to marry him 4 days ago. Last night I asked him what made you so sure after only 4 months of dating? He said I knew 10 years ago, on the day I met you that I was gonna marry u.”

Tucker called off the engagement just days after the couple hosted their engagement party in Champ’s hometown of Houston, Texas, which was captured by The Shade Room. She had also gotten a tattoo of her former fiancé’s last name.

That pain hit different at night especially when you did everything right — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) January 23, 2021

