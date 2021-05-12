All of ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5 Reveals So Far

This season of The Masked Singer has been a hit with audiences nationwide. Each season, the celebs behind the masks get more and more impressive, and the talent is rising steadily, as well.

So, who has been revealed so far on this season of the show? Who has been eliminated?

Here’s what you need to know:

Who Has Been Eliminated?

During week 8, Robopine belted his heart out, but it wasn’t enough to get him to the next round. Tyrese Gibson was proven to be behind the mask, and the Fast & Furious star was certainly a fan favorite.

The following have also been eliminated and revealed as celebrities:

– Seashell was revealed as Tamera Mowry-Housley

– Mark McGrath as the Orca

– Nick Cannon as the Bulldog

– Jake Paul as the Grandpa Monster

– Danny Trejo as the Racoon

– Caitlyn Jenner as the Phoenix

– Kermit the Frog as the Snail

Now, the question on everyone’s mind is: who is going to take home the title of the next Masked Singer?

As of late, according to Gold Derby, the Black Swan is the favorite to win the season, and she has 51% of the vote.

Whoever is behind the mask is not only wearing the favorite costume of the season, but is– at this point, per the outlet– the most likely to take home the golden mask.

But who’s could the vocalist be? The top guesses so far are Christina Milian, Mandy Moore, Nelly Furtado, Demi Lovato, Becky G, and Jojo.

As of last week, Gold Derby wrote that they are “sure” the star inside the Black Swan is Jojo.

Jojo, as fans know, is a singer and songwriter who hails from Massachusetts. She rose to fame in the early 2000s with her song, “Leave (Get Out).” The song, which marked her debut single, soared to the top of the Billboard Pop charts, and Jojo became the youngest solo artist in history to achieve that accolade, at the ripe age of 13. Her second album included the song “Too Little Too Late”, which did well, too, rising to No. 3 on the charts.

Rob Riggle & Ken Jeong

Ken Jeong has been particularly excited about the season 5 talent and appears to be all the more excited because his former Hangover costar, Rob Riggle, is joining the show.

In a clip obtained by ET, Jeong reads aloud from a fan letter. He recites, “Dear Ken, I am the world’s biggest Hangover fan. I understand your co-star Rob Riggle is on the show tonight, and he stole the movie.”

When Jeong makes an irritated face, the rest of the judges rack up.

When the show kicks off tonight, the “Feisty Five”, as they’ve come to be known, take over in the hopes of becoming the next Masked Singer.

Will it be the Black Swan, the Yeti, the Piglet, the Russian Dolls, or the Chameleon?

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

