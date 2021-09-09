‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Stars Trade Blows on Social Media: ‘A** Kisser’

“The Challenge” stars have been bringing the drama on “Spies, Lies and Allies” but many have been staying quiet on social media so far this season. That changed on September 8 when two of the season’s rookies began trading blows on Twitter as the fifth episode aired.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the fifth episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired September 8 on MTV.

The mission this week, Mindfield, was won by rookie Berna Canbeldek and four-time “Challenge” champ CT Tamburello but immediately after it ended, Emy Alupei became frustrated and discouraged. As one-half of the only remaining rookie-rookie pair, she had hoped to win the mission with her partner Gabo Szabo to remain safe from elimination.

As that segment of the episode aired, Berna tweeted, “Shut up Emy hahaha” then added, “Lets go CT . We did it. Stop crying Emy hahaha.” Emy replied to her fellow rookie co-star, “Cry me a river … i should make a cover of this beautiful song.” That appeared to be it between the two until a comment from Berna later in the episode got a rise out of Emy.

Berna Called Out Emy for Her Comments About Hughie Maughan After the 2 Ended the Episode as Partners

At the end of the episode, Emy ended up paired with Hughie Maughan because her partner Gabo was sent home and Hughie’s partner Nany Gonzalez was stolen by elimination winner Logan Sampedro. In her confessional, Emy said she didn’t think they wouldn’t be a good team at all. “He cannot focus and if I have a partner who cannot focus, I’m losing my mind,” she said.

As that aired, Berna tweeted, “Emy. Always talking down on people who were talking motivation to her. Wow. He can focus!!! He always did! Just as you won an elim @hughie_maughan love Ya!!!!” Emy wasn’t happy with Berna’s comments and replied to her, “Stop being [frustrated] Bertha… talk less about me and more about you being a hell of an a**kisser bye.”

Berna slammed Emy in a couple of messages, first writing, “you should tell that to yourself. babygirl I ain’t the one always being frustrated and yelling to and about others. well.. just because they don’t air it doesn’t mean I forget how I was having your back in that house and hold your hand every day n night.” She then added:

and i think you don’t know what a a**kisser is.A**kisser would’ve had everyone on her side. I had non really. See I don’t think I kissed asses. Well someone else did tho 😉😅 #fakeaf #facts — Berna Canbeldek (@bernacanbeldekk) September 9, 2021

Emy replied to Berna saying she had her back and wrote, “I don’t want a snitch as a friend.” She said Berna told her stories about herself one night in the “Challenge” house and they “will never be heard by anyone.” She added, “I will always keep them for myself, this is how a real friendship goes.” Emy then wrote that Berna wasn’t able to do the same because the following day, “everyone knew what i told ya.”

Berna Has Also Butted Heads With Ashley Mitchell & Amanda Garcia on Social Media

It’s fair to say that Berna has had her share of feuds on social media as she’s previously clashed with veterans Ashley Mitchell and Amanda Garcia. Amanda, who said she didn’t like Berna since the moment they were in quarantine together, has also called out Berna’s showmance with Nelson Thomas.

In an Instagram Live involving the two women, Ashley agreed with Amanda and said she “did not vibe too much” with the “Survivor Turkey” star and that the rookie “rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.” Berna previously slammed Amanda and Ashley for calling her Bertha on “The Challenge” and said it was “disrespectful.”

Ashley was asked why she didn’t like Berna following her love triangle with Nelson Thomas when she should have been going after Nelson for playing both sides. Ashley said she would never go after Berna for “trying to take my man” and revealed that she had a conversation with Berna the day after their blowup in the house.

Ashley said Berna told her she “hated Nelson” and would never sleep with him again. “Then the next night she f***** him again,” Ashley explained. She also said Berna was “super creepy” and tried to sleep with Fessy Shafaat and Kaycee Clark.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

