Morgan Willett Details Why She Suspected Johnny Bananas of Cheating

Johnny Bananas Devenanzio and Morgan Willett split nearly six months ago now, in September 2021, but both have discussed their breakup recently. This week, Morgan revealed exactly what happened in the days before their breakup that made her suspect Bananas, 39, was cheating on her.

The “Big Brother: Over the Top” winner told author Gabrielle Stone on the “FML Talk podcast” that she started to have suspicions he’d cheated on her when she returned from a trip to find that his bedsheets had been freshly washed. “They were not put back,” she explained. “They were just taken out of the washing machine and clean sheets were ready to be put back on.” she said.

I don’t know what made me think, ‘Something is so wrong right now… He’s hungover and he just picked me up. He said he wasn’t out that late. Why? Nothing else is being cleaned.’

Morgan, 27, told the podcast host that to make matters worse, when they went to bed that night, he didn’t kiss her goodnight. “That’s when I was like, all right. I knew something in my heart of hearts is really wrong,” she spilled.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Morgan Also Said a Friend Told Her Bananas Brought Someone Home From the Bar

Morgan said she kept her misgivings to herself for about a week, but then she received a text from one of her and Bananas’ mutual friends. “We need to talk,” the text said. “I call her and she lets me know like, ‘So and so was brought home from the bar with him.’ In that moment I just went numb,” the reality star shared.

She told Stone that she decided to speak to Bananas about the rumors directly and she said he replied by telling her it wasn’t true and that her friend was “crazy.” Morgan said she made the decision to leave Bananas. “You have no choice,” she shared. “You can’t stay in this situation anymore. You can’t lie to yourself. You’re gonna lose it.”

Morgan also shared with the podcast listeners that she’d already received a DM from a woman before her trip away telling her, “This happened. So and so made out with so and so.” She said she couldn’t ignore that message and it was “eating my soul.”

Morgan Shared That She Found It Difficult That Bananas Never Gave Her an Explanation

On the podcast, Morgan said she would have loved to get a hug or an apology. “I wanted any sort of comfort and I was met with kind of like coldness,” she shared. She said the last thing she heard when she walked out of the door was “I didn’t do it.”

I think that’s what’s hard. Two and a half years down the drain and all you want to hear is ‘I made a mistake’ or ‘You were enough and it just wasn’t meant to be’ or an explanation in general… I didn’t get that in the moment, which is why I think it’s been very, very difficult for me.

Bananas has not addressed the cheating allegations. Heavy reached out to Bananas’ team for comment but did not receive a response. The “Challenge” legend spoke about his breakup candidly for the first time in a recent episode of his own podcast, “Death, Taxes and Bananas.” He said he chose not to discuss their relationship publicly because he preferred not to bring more attention to their split.

He told listeners that his time on television has given him the ability to hide his feelings but that didn’t mean he wasn’t going through it. He said, “Not a day, not an hour goes by” that he doesn’t miss Morgan and “that’s definitely my toughest ‘Challenge’ loss.”

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio