‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 8 Preview Hints at Water Challenge & Exciting Shakeup

The seventh episode of “The Challenge‘s” 37th season, “Uncle CT,” started right where the previous week’s episode ended and moved forward many of the storylines that had been developing this season. The second hour-long episode in a row ended in the Lair and the preview hinted at a return to the familiar “Challenge” format next episode while showing some exciting upcoming clips.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the seventh episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on September 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and it contains spoilers for the sneak peek that aired at the end of the episode previewing next episode.

The seventh episode saw Fessy Shafaat removed from the game for a physical altercation with Josh Martinez. The hour-long episode ended with the elimination of Esther Biade at the hands of Emy Alupei in a twist on the classic Hall Brawl. Emy stole CT Tamburello as her partner, angering Berna Canbeldek who found herself a big target in the only rookie-rookie team with Hughie Maughan. With that scene set, the preview for the next episode hinted at a major shakeup.

The Preview Hinted at a Shakeup in the Game & a Water-Based Challenge

The “Next on” segment at the end of the seventh episode began with Priscilla Anyabu saying in a voiceover, “The veteran alliance is still going strong but if I think you’re threatening me, then we have a problem.” It looks like the veterans may be wanting to target the remaining rookies, especially those who have not yet been into elimination like Priscilla, Bettina Buchanan and Jeremiah White.

The preview then cut to the challenge with Emanuel Neagu getting pulled through the water. It appears as though the mission will be a water-based mission with swimming and a puzzle as viewers saw Berna Canbeldek grab some sort of a ring hanging from the side of a yacht. Her partner Hughie Maughan was cheering her on from the shore and Tori Deal asked her castmates, “Are they gonna be the first ones back with the key?”

In a voiceover, Nany Gonzalez explained, “If Berna and Hughie win, everything is going to change in this game.” The preview also showed a clip of TJ Lavin at the Lair asking, “What’s gonna happen?” in a hint that there might be a big shakeup about to occur.

The episode summary on MTV’s schedule describes the upcoming episode, titled “The Threat,” as follows: “After the Veterans threaten the remaining Rookies, one bold Rookie comes up with a plan to detonate the Veteran’s stronghold. Berna calls out all of her rivals in an explosive manner. The competitors take on the deep seas during the ‘Dive Bomb’ mission.”

More importantly, the preview showed clips of a challenge and the Lair and the episode is set to be an hour-and-a-half long, which means the show is back on track for the usual format of episodes following two weeks of shorter episodes.

The 7th Episode Saw the Creation of a New All-Rookie Team & Hinted at Drama Between Berna & Emy

The storyline in “Spies, Lies and Allies” has so far been the veterans of one or more seasons aligning against the rookies and picking them off one at a time. With the creation of a new rookie-rookie team at the end of episode seven, it seems as though the pattern is set to continue in the following episode unless Berna and Hughie can win the mission.

However, we can also see the veterans begin their preparations for when they have to go against each other, with two main groups forming: the “Big Brother” cast members on one side and their close allies like Nany, and Devin Walker, CT, Kyle Christie and others on the other side. If one of the rookies is able to exploit the growing divide, things may begin to crumble sooner than we expect.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

