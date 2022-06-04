‘The Challenge: USA’ Release Date Announced & Trailer Revealed

“The Challenge: All Stars” season 3 is halfway done but luckily a date has just been announced for the next round of “Challenge” content. “The Challenge: USA,” part of the global spinoff announced earlier this year, will premiere on Wednesday, July 6, on CBS.

The network announced that “The Challenge: USA” will be premiering right after the 24th season of “Big Brother” thanks to a video featuring longtime “Challenge” host TJ Lavin:

“Big Brother” will premiere on July 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and the first episode will be 90 minutes. After that premiere, “The Challenge: USA” will air with a 90-minute first episode. The show will be hosted by TJ Lavin and will feature stars from CBS shows like “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race” and “Love Island,” but all stars who have not yet appeared on “The Challenge.”

After the winners of “The Challenge: USA” are crowned, they will face off against the winners of other international “Challenge” series, namely in the U.K., Argentina and Australia, on “The Challenge: War of the Worlds.” That global competition, also occasionally referred to as “The Challenge: World Championship,” will air on Paramount+ but it does not yet have a premiere date.

After its 90-minute premiere, subsequent episodes of “The Challenge: USA” will air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

A Short Trailer for ‘The Challenge: USA’ Was Recently Released

Play

All New Challenge: USA promo | CBS MTV’s The Challenge is coming to CBS summer 2022! But this time with the cast from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island. 2022-05-24T03:24:35Z

A brief teaser video for “The Challenge: USA” was released in May and it shows that the series will be much like the regular challenge, with contestants hanging from the side of buildings, something involving moving cars, and what appears to be a typical elimination arena with competitors wrestling in the sand. Another challenge shows a heights-over-water competition that will test reality stars’ physical and mental abilities.

Narrated by TJ, the 15-minute promo says, “The cast of ‘Survivor,’ ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Love Island’ and ‘The Amazing Race’ go head-to-head. Get ready for ‘The Challenge: USA.” While the short promo and premiere date have been released, CBS has yet to reveal the cast list for the show or more details about the format of the competition, whether it will be solo, as pairs, or teams.

‘All Stars 3’ Is Currently Airing & MTV Just Announced a Special Docu-Series Titled ‘The Challenge: Untold History’

There is a lot of “Challenge” content coming our way in the next few months, including the second half of “All Stars” season 3, which is currently airing. In addition to “The Challenge: USA,” MTV just announced a six-part docu-series titled “The Challenge: Untold History.”

The special documentary series will air this summer on MTV but a short sneak peek will air on June 5 during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. It is set to feature over 30 competitors from the show’s history as well as producers and famous fans like Kim Kardashian, Vernon Davis and Lindsey Jacobellis.

In addition to that, a workout series was released on “The Challenge” YouTube account this spring. Hosted by former “Challenge” star Rachel Robinson, each episode of the series showcased Rachel and another competitor going through a workout together. Lastly, “Challenge” legend Johnny Bananas Devenanzio has dropped some hints that the 38th season of the show may be filming shortly.

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio