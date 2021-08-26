Tori Deal’s ‘Challenge’ Co-Star Explains Why She Called Her a ‘Fake A** B****’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the third episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” which aired on Wednesday, August 25.

The third episode of the 37th season finished on a fiery note as Tacha Akide delivered a scathing exit callout toward Tori Deal, who she felt betrayed her by not sending in the person she’d asked for. After the episode aired, Tacha revealed that there was a backstory between her and Tori which also contributed to the bad blood.

Tori and her partner Ed Eason won the mission this week which meant they formed the Agency and could choose the elimination opponents for the house vote. As one of only two remaining rookie-rookie teams, Tacha and Jeremiah White were voted in by the house earlier in the episode and viewers saw Tori approaching Tacha to ask who she wanted to go up against. Tacha told Tori she wanted to face Michele Fitzgerald and Tori said she would do her best.

However, once at the lair, Tori and Ed put in Berna Canbeldek, which was a confusing choice for many viewers as Tacha had asked for Michele, another rookie, and it wasn’t clear why Tori didn’t simply put her in. On “The Challenge Aftermath,” Tacha spoke about the elimination and said it was “really difficult.” The reality star told host Devyn Simone, “my whole body was swollen for a week.” She said the final edit only showed a small portion of it but the entire elimination lasted over an hour.

After her elimination loss, Tacha called out Tori and said, “I didn’t come to your f****** room Tori” and called her a “fake a** b****.” As Tori attempted to defend herself and explain her side, Tacha cut her off and didn’t let her speak. Tacha said, “I’m proud of myself, I’m proud of everybody else here, minus you,” she told Tori.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Tacha Said She Blocked Tori on Social Media Afterward & Revealed That Tori Played Dirty in the 1st Mission





Play



Video Video related to tori deal’s ‘challenge’ co-star explains why she called her a ‘fake a** b****’ 2021-08-26T18:50:19-04:00

Devyn asked Tacha where she stands with Tori now and Tacha replied, “We’re literally nowhere. I got out from the house and I blocked her.” Ed joked with Tacha, “Me and you are good, right?” The reality star replied, “Ed is cool. I mean, Ed didn’t come to me to tell me, ‘Oh Tacha, who do you think I should throw in?’ Whatever you choose to do, stick to that. If you’re going to be a fake person, be fake with your full chest. She actually never really liked me.”

Tacha explained that the bad blood started with the first mission when the Americans were chained up to the concrete blocks and the international cast members had to choose a partner and break their bricks with a hammer. Tacha said she ran into the field and was asking, “what next,” and Tori told her, “you’re in my team.” Tacha said Tori gave her her own safety glasses and got her a sledgehammer to break the bricks with Kelz Dyke, Tori’s actual partner.

“In that moment, I’m like, ‘ok what is she saying, it’s really not adding up.’ I didn’t hear anything about a group of three agents.” Nelson Thomas and Tommy Sheehan, who were both on “Aftermath,” were shocked and said they had no idea that had happened.

Tacha said after she was eliminated, she didn’t want to let Tori speak. “I don’t know what she wanted to say, like I’m talking there’s nothing you have to say, like listen.”

Tacha Said She Was Expecting to Go Into Elimination Because She Was in a Rookie-Rookie Team

While on “Aftermath,” Tacha was asked by Devyn if she figured that she’d be called out in nominations because she’d been disqualified from the mission. The “Big Brother Nigeria” star replied that she was expecting to be voted into elimination but not because of the disqualification. She said it was because she was one of only two rookie-rookie teams left so she knew the majority of her castmates would be targeting her.

As on every episode of “The Challenge Aftermath,” the results of the vote were revealed and it showed that a large majority of the cast voted for Tacha and Jeremiah. The nine other votes were spread out across several teams, highlighting that the rookies were unable to mount a unified defense. Tacha herself voted for Corey Lay and Michele along with her “Big Brother Nigeria” co-star Esther Biade while Jeremiah voted for Aneesa Ferreira and Logan Sampedro.

Interestingly, three contestants burned votes on themselves this week: Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Fessy Shafaat and Hughie Maughan. Big T was on “Aftermath” and explained her decision, telling Devyn, “I voted for myself because I wasn’t happy with the vets… they’re not trusting me, I don’t feel as if they’re accepting me so I’m gonna vote for myself. Tacha was my friend and I didn’t feel like voting her in.” Tacha said she didn’t know Big T had done that but she would have done the same for her.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’