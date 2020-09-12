Former RHOBH Star Calls out Teddi Mellencamp on Twitter

In a recent Tweet, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Meyer (formerly known as Grammer) shaded current star, Teddi Mellencamp.

On Twitter, Meyer was replying to a tweet from the account @RHOGossip, which had tweeted out an article about what Mellencamp had said about Denise Richards leaving the franchise. In response to that article, Meyer wrote, “Teddi is lucky to be stuffed safely in Kyles back pocket because if she wasn’t she would be crying a different tune. #puppet“

Teddi is lucky to be stuffed safely in Kyles back pocket because if she wasn’t she would be crying a different tune. #puppet — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) September 11, 2020

Meyer appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a full-time housewife during the first two seasons and has appeared as a “friend” or a “guest” on more recent seasons. Throughout the past few seasons, Mellencamp and Meyer have butted heads, and it still seems like the two aren’t getting along well.

Mellencamp Said That She Is ‘Frightened’ by the Amount of Time Meyer Spends on Twitter

During an April 2020 interview with People, Mellencamp said that she was “frightened” by the amount of time that Meyer spends on Twitter. “If Twitter isn’t paying her to do all of this work on there, then I’m frightened by how much time she spends on there,” Mellencamp said to People, as noted by Reality Blurb. “It is such crazy town.” Mellencamp also mentioned in the interview that she doesn’t think that Meyer is her “biggest fan.”

However, Mellencamp is not the only cast member that Meyer has shaded on social media before. Meyer frequently blasts other members of the current cast on her Twitter page. Most recently, Meyer slammed the entire cast. On August 27, Meyer replied to an article about Mellencamp moving to Encino, California, writing on Twitter, “So most of the cast now lives in Encino? They need to change the name of the show to ‘The Real Housewives of the Valley.’”

Mellencamp Also Shades Her Castmates on Social Media

Teddi Mellencamp IG story sept. 10 pic.twitter.com/YbR1pCfA1h — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) September 11, 2020

Even though Meyer has called out the cast on Twitter before, Mellencamp has done the same. Mellencamp frequently calls out former castmember Denise Richards on her social media pages. During a September 10 Q+A, Mellencamp replied to a question about Richards leaving the show on her Instagram stories. Mellencamp wrote, “Not surprised. I don’t know when and why the decision was made but anytime one person wants to be the ‘star’ of a show and control how they are portrayed when it’s about showing the truth as an ensemble it doesn’t end well. I wish her the best and hope she is thriving and happy. I also hope she stops referring to herself in the third person but I guess I have to let that part go.”

Mellencamp has also shaded previous cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Twitter before. On September 2, former RHOBH “friend” Dana Wilkey tweeted that Mellencamp was “holding on to her position like it’s her last breath.” In response, Mellencamp wrote back, “Maybe I should show up in $25,000 sunglasses to secure my spot. Oh, wait…” Mellencamp was making reference to the infamous $25,000 sunglasses that Wilkey previously wore during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

