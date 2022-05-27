Bethenny Frankel Tears Into ‘Crazy Town’ Amber Heard

Bethenny Frankel shared her “hot take” on the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial and slammed Heard in the process.

Depp is suing his ex-wife, Heard, for defamation. The two split in 2016, a year after they tied the knot, and within four days of Heard filing for divorce, she filed a request for a restraining order against her ex, according to Vox.

Depp filed the $50 million lawsuit against his ex after she penned an op-ed in the Washington Post that suggested she was abused by Depp. The two have been battling it out in court, with their lawyers going toe-to-toe fighting their respective sides. The public has been able to stream the legal proceedings, which have been making headlines on a near-daily basis.

It seems as if everyone has an opinion on what’s transpired between Depp and Heard, including Frankel — who let loose on Heard.

Frankel Called Heard the ‘Craziest Woman That’s Walked This Planet’

On the May 19, 2022, episode of the “Just B” podcast, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star

“Listen. Amber Heard and Johnny. I mean, this is the thing. She’s now the villain and he’s the hero,” Frankel said, calling the proceedings “fifty shades of s***.”

“I don’t what story that is, he’s the hero and she’s the villain, but it’s all fifty shades of garbage,” she continued. She went on to call Heard a “crazy town bag of bulls***.”

“Imagine, like, Johnny Depp looks like a hero only in a relationship with Amber Heard. Any other person in the world in a relationship with Johnny Depp, and he looks like a crazy person,” she went on. “He picked the one person to marry in this world that can make him look like a saint,” Frankel said.

“Johnny Depp is gonna be f****** anointed Gandhi and the pope because he was in a relationship with the craziest woman that’s walked this planet,” Frankel added.

She concluded that she thinks the whole thing is “insane.”

Other Celebrities Have Slammed Heard

Frankel isn’t the only person who has shared feelings about Heard. In fact, comedian Chris Rock also spoke out about the actress.

“Believe all women, believe all women…except Amber Heard. What the f*** is she on? She s*** in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not s******* fine. She s*** in his bed. Once you s*** in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything.… What the f*** is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing p****.… I’ve been with some crazy b******, but goddamnit,” Rock was quoted as saying during a stand-up performance, according to Vanity Fair.

Ireland Baldwin also seemed to take Depp’s side after watching part of the trial.

“The thing is, I know women who are exactly like this. They are manipulative and cold and they use their very womanhood to play victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it’s cool to say men are all the worst and blah blah f****** blah,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, according to the Daily Mail.

Boybander Lance Bass made a TikTok poking fun at Heard’s testimony, but eventually deleted it due to backlash, People magazine reported.

