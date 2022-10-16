Former RHOBH Star Defends Kathy Hilton

Brandi Glanville has entered the chat!

During an Oct. 15 interview with Access Hollywood at BravoCon 2022, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star defended Lisa Rinna amid all the drama happening among the current cast. During this past season of the show, Rinna went at it with a number of her castmates, including Kathy Hilton, who she accused of having a “meltdown” while they were on a trip to Kyle Richards’ house in Aspen. Rinna also accused Hilton of saying “terrible” things about Richards and some other members of the RHOBH cast.

“I think it’s rough this year because it’s a little too horrible,” Glanville said about the current season. “I am friends with Rinna, I am friends with Kyle, I am friends with Kathy, and because things didn’t happen on camera, I can’t really have an opinion on it but I do love them all.”

Glanville continued, “I think that Rinna is being the best Housewife she could be. She lost her mom this season, and you know, Rinna is not a liar, but at the same time, something did happen because Kathy did apologize to Kyle. But we’ll never know because it wasn’t on camera. I just want, the sisters will always get back together, always.”

Glanville was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” from seasons 2-5, and has also made cameos during recent seasons.

Brandi Glanville Said She Doesn’t Feel Like a ‘Good Fit’ for ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Anymore

While speaking with Page Six in June 2022, Glanville admitted that she may not be the best casting choice for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” anymore, because she doesn’t think it’s as authentic as it used to be.

“Honestly, it’s a different show than what I used to shoot,” Glanville told the outlet at the time. “When we used to shoot, they would just drop us off and be like, ‘You go and whatever happens, happens.’”

Glanville continued, referring to her cameo during season 10, “When I came back with the Denise drama, it was like, ‘OK, you sit here, you do this, we’re gonna do this again.’ It felt very much produced to me, and I’m not an actress.”

Brandi Glanville Isn’t on Good Terms With a Former RHOBH Castmate

Throughout the years, Glanville has remained close friends with Kim Richards, who is Kyle Richard’s sister and was her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar. However, about a year ago, the two fell out and haven’t spoken since.

“There were some pictures she posted of me after my surgery—it was a tough surgery for me,” Kim Richards told E! News in July 2022. “They thought I had cancer, and I had something blocking my chest cavity. It was scary for me.”

Richards continued, explaining that she thought she had “popped a stitch” and asked Glanville to look at it, which she posted a photo of.