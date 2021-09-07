Former ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Slams Erika Jayne: ‘Her Marriage Was a Business Deal’

Erika Jayne is being blasted by a former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — and she did not hold back.

Kathryn Edwards, who appeared on the Bravo franchise for one season back in 2016, chatted with David Yontef on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, and she shared her feelings on what’s going on with Erika as far as all her legal drama goes.

The two women didn’t get along on the show, and their dislike for one another happened fairly early on. Basically, Erika used the “C-word,” and Kathryn didn’t like it, so she said something — and that really turned Erika off. From there on, there was a disconnect between them.

When asked if Erika’s storyline was “overshadowing” the current “RHOBH” season, Kathryn said that she has been getting messages from people saying that she was “right” about Erika, and many have given her credit for standing up to her.

“I am surprised that it took people so long to see who she is,” Kathryn said.

Kathryn Said She’s ‘Not Shocked’ About What’s Going on With Erika & Tom

Kathryn opened up about how she views Erika and Tom’s drama — from the legal issues to the former couple’s divorce. “I’m not shocked about any of it. I’m not shocked about Tom. I’m not shocked to find out that [Tom Girardi] was pillaging victim’s money, and living off it. It doesn’t surprise me,” Kathryn said.

In regard to whether or not Kathryn believes that Erika wasn’t aware of her then-husband’s financial situation, the former “RHOBH” star brought up a dinner that she attended in which she says Tom “did talk about the money.” Kathryn questioned how Erika can claim not to “know anything about finances” when Tom spoke so openly about it to their friends.

“I’m not saying that I think she knew everything. Do I think that she was aware to the extent that he was spending… or where the money was coming from? I don’t know, that’s a big reach…and I want to give her the benefit of the doubt to say that she didn’t know everything. But if you’re spending, how much money a month on card, and I think she knew that the business was paying the card. She’s no dummy, I’ll say that,” Kathryn said.

Kathryn Believes That Erika & Tom’s Marriage Was Nothing More Than a ‘Business Deal’

Kathryn brought up the fact that when people would criticize Erika’s relationship with Tom, she’d retort with “I’ve been married to this guy for 20 years.” However, Kathryn believes that if Erika’s credit card was cut off, her marriage would have ended a lot sooner.

“You were married to this guy for 20 years because you had an American Express bill that was being paid every month,” Kathryn said. “She knew there was no money in November. And boom. Sis is out,” she continued.

Kathryn told David that Erika once told her that all of Tom’s family and friends didn’t like Erika when they first started dating because they thought that she was a “gold digger.”

Kathryn criticized Erika’s post-divorce approach, pointing out that everything the “RHOBH” star has focused on has been materialistic, including the fact that she had to downsize from her mansion to a smaller — yet still nice — home, and that she had to “give [her] Lambo back.”

“My life drastically changes this week. I let go of my Lamborghini I let go of my 16,000 square foot home. I let go of my marriage. I let go of everything. I literally made a decision that I had to. I had no choice,” Erika said during an episode of “Housewives” earlier this season, according to The Sun.

Kathryn Talked About the $25 Million Lawsuit That Was Filed Against Erika

Kathryn and David then pivoted to talk about Erika and Tom’s legal drama.

“I have to think that [Erika and Tom] came up with this together, and together they thought that this was a good plan,” Kathryn told David. She went on to say that she does believe that Tom wanted to invest in Erika to try to make her a star, but that Erika can’t play dumb about the money.

Kathryn went on to say that it was “so upsetting” to hear that a burn victim who was owed money by Tom’s law firm following a settlement wasn’t getting paid. “If I were Erika, I would take everything I had in my house…I would start a [GoFundMe]…help these people. This poor guy has nothing. That makes me really mad,” Kathryn said.

“I would be so beyond embarrassed on what I spent [on myself]… when all of these victims are owned money,” Kathryn added. “She could show some remorse. She could show some sympathy. That’s the part for me where I’m blown away by how cold she is,” Kathryn said.

“I keep trying to find an ounce of empathy for her. I keep thinking ‘okay, she’s just this beat-down survivor woman who didn’t have love from her mother, probably weathered some really sh*tty men in her life’ … and it’s just who she is. She just doesn’t think about those things. She’s just… take the money, don’t ask questions,” Kathryn went on.

So, does Kathryn think Erika is guilty? “I wouldn’t say she’s guilty of the fraud and the embezzlement. I don’t know. I have no idea. But she’s not innocent of taking the money into her account and claiming that she didn’t know where it was coming from,” she said.

