Erika Jayne Slammed as a ‘Disaster’ Over Recent Post

The 15th episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Disco Inferno, saw the cast members attending a 70’s disco party hosted by Lisa Rinna.

Erika Jayne posted a photo of herself on Instagram captioned, “Disco Inferno.” She showed off a close-up of her hair and makeup for the event but fans had strong reactions in the comments of her post and on social media. Jayne has been a divisive figure for some time on the show and while many people said she was looking great, many others criticized her look and called it “fake.” Here is the post:

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Ripped Jayne in the Comments, With Some Calling Her a ‘Disaster’ & Others Slamming Her Behavior on RHOBH

The comments section of Jayne’s post had some criticisms mixed in to the compliments, with several people calling out her look while others slammed her behavior in that episode. A few people’s comments referenced Jayne’s caption as one person wrote, “Aka Dumpster Fire.” Another said, “Vulgar & Trashy As Usual..” Someone wrote, “disco disaster.” Another said, “More like Dante’s Inferno. You are a trainwreck.” One person wrote, “Or just Inferno.”

Someone commented, “You definitely going down in flames.” One person wrote, “More like crashing and burning.” Many people had reactions to Jayne’s look, with one person saying, “Why does she look like Madelyn Ashton, from death becomes her.” Someone else said, “You Literally look nothing like this.” One person wrote, “Thanks to heavy makeup and fake hair.” Another agreed, “Even your body depends on heavy makeup, damaging the sofa of every home you visited. What a MESS.”

One person wrote, “You mean ‘the mess.’ There’s a reason everyone is #teamsutton. You’re even grosser than [Lisa] Rinna.” Someone else said, “Why are you so rude?” Yet another wrote, “You’re a joke and rude!!” Another commenter said, “Ew no It’s not working honey.” Quite a few people referenced Jayne’s confrontation with Garcelle Beauvais in that episode, with someone writing, “You really do a good job of making yourself look bad sometimes.” Another said, “You make yourself look bad on your own.” Someone else wrote, “You don’t need anyone to make you look bad GURL!”

Jayne Was Called Out By Beauvais in the Latest RHOBH Episode

The episode saw Rinna hosting a 70’s disco-themed party after she wasn’t able to throw a bigger celebration for her Rinna Beauty launch last year due to COVID-19. The RHOBH cast members all showed up to the event decked out for the theme, with many rocking big, feathered hair and sequins.

During the event, there was a big confrontation as Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais faced off against Jayne, Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Diana Jenkins. Stracke told Jayne she didn’t enjoy being called a “liability” and told her that she was more of a liability, especially as Stracke said she received a call from an attorney about one of Jayne’s lawsuits.

During the event, Beauvais told Jayne a classic line that had been included in the show’s trailer, telling the “Pretty Mess” singer, “I don’t have to make you look bad, Erika. You can do that all on your own.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs on Bravo on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

READ NEXT: Kathryn Dennis Sparks Concern From Fans Over ‘Alarming’ Move