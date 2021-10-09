Kyle Richards Says Reunion Was ‘Relentless’ for Erika Jayne: She ‘Had the Hardest Time’

Kyle Richards has spoken out about “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, and. more specifically, how things played out for her castmate Erika Jayne.

Andy Cohen asked Erika some pretty tough questions during the reunion special, which is set to air in four parts. During an episode of his SiriusXM talk show that aired back in September, Andy said that Erika “answers everything.”

Other ‘Housewives,’ including Garcelle Beauvais and Kathy Hilton, have shared their thoughts on how things went at the reunion, and now, Kyle has weighed in.

“I was like, ‘My God, this is relentless.’ But [Andy] has a hard job. He knows the audience is expecting these questions and expecting answers. And I know it was hard for him. I mean, my makeup artist, who was there, she was like, ‘I was feeling so bad for Erika. Oh, my God. That was like a nightmare for her.’ And, like, he has to ask these questions,” Kyle told Us Weekly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Said That Erika Had ‘the Hardest Time’ at This Season’s Reunion

Throughout the “RHOBH” season, Erika has been put on the spot numerous times. For much of the past several weeks, the “Pretty Mess” singer’s life was scrutinized both on and off the show. Not only did she file for divorce from her husband of 21 years, but the two were also sued for embezzlement, according to Vulture.

Beyond that, Erika is being sued for $25 million by the trustee of her soon-to-be ex-husband’s former law firm, Girardi Keese, according to Page Six.

There has been a lot to unpack when it comes to Erika’s legal woes, and it sounds like Andy went all-in during the “RHOBH” reunion. The outcome for the ladies? Nothing short of emotionally draining.

“We couldn’t get out of bed for a day or two. [Erika] probably couldn’t for two weeks. It was very, very difficult for her. It’s never easy for anybody, but she was, for sure, the person that had the hardest time in this reunion. Absolutely,” Kyle told Us Weekly.

Kathy Previously Called the Reunion ‘Heartbreaking’ for Erika

Radar Online caught up with Kathy and Garcelle at The Abbey’s 16th annual Christmas In September event on September 21, 2021. The women were asked about the upcoming reunion special, which will premiere on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

“It’s juicy, it’s dramatic. It’s sad, it’s touching. It’s everything,” Garcelle told Radar Online. Kathy only had one word to add to that — “heartbreaking” — and Garcelle agreed.

Crystal Minkoff also weighed in on the reunion as it pertains to Erika. “There’s a lot of explosive moments. Yeah, it was intense. And I’m sure you’ll see again a lot of my facial expressions of being shocked and like, ‘What?! Oh my god!'” Crystal told E! News.

“I will say that many questions are asked, many are answered, some are not for whatever reasons. But I don’t think that there was a stone unturned in terms of questions being asked. I think everyone got the questions out that they wanted, Andy certainly asked a lot. I think people are going to be satisfied with the reunion,” she added.

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Slammed for ‘Where Was I Going?’ Comment to Andy Cohen