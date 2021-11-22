Lisa Rinna Claps Back After Being Ripped for Sharing Sexy Pic Following Her Mom’s Death

Lisa Rinna is taking aim at a fan after she was called out for posting a sexy photo just days after her mother, Lois Rinna, died.

In honor of the American Music Awards held on Sunday, November 21, 2021, Rinna took to Instagram to share a photo of herself at the event many moons ago. “Because no matter what this is timeless,” Rinna captioned the snap. In it, she was wearing a yellow dress with an extremely high slit on one side.

Overall, the feedback on the photo was very positive, but there is always (at least) one person whose opinion differs from the crowd. This time, this social media user actually got a response from the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who defended her decision to share the photo — and she received plenty of support following her decision to speak up for herself.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rinna Responded After a Fan Called Her Out

Rinna isn’t a stranger to negative comments, and she has been known to clap back at people who call her out on social media. At least one comment on the above photo got Rinna’s attention.

“Wait, didn’t your mom just pass away and your posting this!!!!????” one Instagram user commented. Several fans slammed the social media user — and Rinna even clapped back

“She did and she would love every second of this — do not judge how anyone grieves- shame on YOU!!!!” Rinna wrote. At the time of this writing, her response received more than 660 likes.

“People suck..I am so terribly sorry for your loss. I feel like I knew your mom personally. Thank you for sharing her with us,” someone wrote to Rinna.

“You’re beautiful, and mama loves it from above now. Oregon girl supports ya,” another response read.

“[Lisa Rinna] you post as many damn fine pics as you wish. As you already know, Lois is smiling down on you,” added a third.

Rinna Took to Her Instagram Stories to Share Another Message

Rinna also took to her Instagram Stories to share a few more words of wisdom. She shared a graph that showed the stages of grief, and added her own comment to it.

“There are no rules. You go through what you go through,” she wrote, adding, “however you go through it, just be gentle with yourself.”

In the very next post, Rinna explained that she’s going to be speaking out about some things in her life, suggesting that her mom has given her the inspiration to do so.

“I have a whole lot to say about a whole lot of things, and I’m going to start saying them in the name of Lois,” Rinna wrote. She did not elaborate on what she had planned to start speaking up about.

The very next photo was a blurry shot of a group of birds. Her final post of the night was a Photoshopped version of the movie poster from the film “La La Land,” and it featured Rinna alongside Harry Styles.

