Fans React to Lisa Rinna’s Unexpected Footwear

On July 31, 2022, Lisa Rinna shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which fans were quick to notice that she was wearing an interesting pair of slides.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star filmed her bottom half while in a car, and her feet were in a pair of Pornhub slides. One foot could be seen resting on the brake while the other was planted on the floor of the vehicle.

Someone grabbed a screenshot of Rinna’s post and put it up on Reddit for discussion.

“Lisa Rinna is wearing ‘porn hub’ sliders in her current Instagram story. What the actual?!” the thread was titled. Since it was posted, the snap has received more than 200 comments.

Several Fans Thought Rinna Wore the Shoes for ‘Good Publicity’

Rinna’s post came just weeks after her former RHOBH co-star Denise Richards announced her decision to start an Only Fans. The move came after Richard’s daughter Sami Sheen started her own account.

“My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account. I had heard of OnlyFans but I wasn’t educated on what OnlyFans was, and once I started to learn about it, I really think that the creators of the site really took the best of every platform of social media and put it into one site,” Richards told KTLA.

“You own your content. The other sites, they can sell your content. We all post pictures with ourselves with bathing suits on Instagram and some of the other sites that there’s no difference other than you actually own the content,” she added.

Some Redditors thought that Rinna may have been trying to cash in on that publicity.

“I wonder if she saw the good publicity Denise Richards was getting for supporting her daughter’s participation in Only Fans (and then joining the site herself) and thought she’d muscle in,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

Several people agreed with that social media user and added in comments of their own to reflect such.

“She found out Denise and he daughter do OF so she’s got to one up them,” someone else echoed.

Several Other Redditors Thought Rinna Was Just Being ‘Thirsty’

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time Rinna has shared a photo of herself wearing PornHub slides (see photo above).

Many Redditors seem to think that Rinna shared her recent post in those particular slides to get attention. Given the reaction that she got on Reddit, it looks like that’s exactly what happened, although most people weren’t impressed with Rinna’s footwear choice.

“And the winner of the ‘Look at Meeeeeeeeeeeee’ award goes to Rinna. Jill Zarin may actually have competition for the title of thirstiest housewife,” one person wrote.

“She’ll do anything to get the public talkin,” another Redditor added.

“Anything for attention,” echoed someone else.

“Rinna is totally a ballsy hustler, maybe she shot something like a sex tape with Harry or an only fans? Cha ching! If so I don’t want to know, I’m good btw, it’s just a weird thing to wear running errands. Porn hub seems more like a house shoe kind of slide. LoL,” read a fourth comment.

