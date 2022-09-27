Melissa Gorga Ripped by Fans Over ‘Too Much Filtering’ in Recent Photo

Melissa Gorga and her family spent the day in New York City recently and the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a few photos from their day.

Gorga, her husband Joe Gorga, and their three children Antonia, Gino and Joey, went to RiseNY while in the city. RiseNY is a “soaring journey” through the Big Apple. “The 46-seat flight simulation ride is the first of its kind in Manhattan,” the company’s website states. “You will be lifted 30 feet into the air and take in the splendor of NYC while suspended inside a 180-degree, 40-foot projection dome featuring 8K aerial footage that creates the sensation of flight.”

Melissa Gorga shared a couple of photos of her family at the RiseNY Statue of Liberty-inspired balcony as well as a short video highlighting the RiseNY experience. “What an amazing day with the fam,” she wrote in the caption. “We love NYC! @risenyofficial was so incredible.. literally a whole experience learning about the rise of NY. How tv, radio, fashion, movies, made NYC! I loved every second. Then a ride soaring over NYC. YOU FEEL NYC!!”

Fans Called Out Gorga for Using Too Much Filtering on the Photo

Many fans commented on Gorga’s Instagram post and complimented the RHONJ star on her beautiful family. “Beautiful family photo,” someone wrote. Another commented, “Such a beautiful family. They are growing up so fast.” Another person said, “Gorgeous family as always enjoy every moment.”

However, several others pointed out what appeared to be some filtering or Photoshop issues with the first photo. “What’s with everyone’s feet?” someone asked. Another wrote, “looks like photoshop to make them taller, made their shoes tall too.” One person asked, “Is that a new wide angle lens feature for phones? I ask cause Antonia’s feet look unnaturally wide.”

Someone commented, “It’s called to much filtering.” Another wrote, “That’s what I thought too. I was weirded out by her feet and how large her shirt appears to be, because she’s not that wide in real life.” Someone slammed Gorga, “Melissa will do what it takes to filter herself so she looks perfect, I don’t think she worries too much about the rest of the family.”

One person commented, “Why are Antonia’s feet so big? Stop with the editing,” along with a clown emoji. Another wrote, “The photoshop is real. I hope Antonia’s feet aren’t really that wide!” Someone else asked, “What the hell happened to Antonia’s feet? Is she wearing sneakers or bricks?”

Gorga Posted About Her Kids Growing Up Fast When They Returned to School This Fall

Gorga recently opened up about her children growing up as she posted a photo of Antonia and Gino, her two oldest kids, on their first day back to school. On September 6, she shared a photo of the two siblings headed to school for the 2022-2023 school year as well as a photo of them as young children.

“I can’t believe it! My senior is driving my freshman to high school today,” Gorga captioned the post. “So many emotions to feel. Where did time go? When people used to say that time [flies] I never believed them. I feel like they looked like the second picture just yesterday… Thank you God for blessing me with such amazing kids. Have the best day my loves.”

