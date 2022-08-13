Shannon Beador Is ‘Mad’ at Bravo Star After Comments About Her Relationship

Shannon Beador and her boyfriend John Janssen have been together since 2019, officially going public that summer.

On the “Real Housewives of Orange County” season 16 reunion, Beador told Andy Cohen that she’s not in a rush to get married.

“We do talk about it but it’s not something that we need to rush to do. We’re happy. I have two kids that are going to be home for another year and a half, so I’m not doing anything right now,” she said, according to People magazine.

However, there is one person who doesn’t think that Beador and Janssen’s relationship will last, whether they get married or now — and that’s Jeff Lewis.

Lewis Explained His Take in Depth on His Radio Show

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen asked Lewis if he thought that Beador’s relationship would last long term and Lewis said no. On his radio show, he took a minute to clarify his comments, letting people know that it wasn’t anything personal against Beador or Janssen — it was just

“By the way, I have to talk to you about something because, you know, once in a while we say things that are maybe misinterpreted or misconstrued and last night when I was on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ something happened that it’s actually, well, it was a strange question to ask me in the first place and it was very out of left field,” he said, addressing his comments on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

“I’m good friends with Shannon Beador and they just asked me, ‘Do you see Shannon Beador and John Janssen going the distance?’ Okay? And I answered no, but I have to tell you, I think they have a nice relationship. Do I know how long it’s gonna last? It could be five years, five months, I have no idea, but I just feel like not everyone is gonna stay together long-term,” he continued.

“So now all of a sudden everyone’s like, ‘What do you know?’ I don’t know anything. I just, if someone were to ask me, if you take all my friends and ask me about their relationships. Do you see them together forever? Nine out of ten, I’m gonna say no,” he added.

Lewis Said Beador Is Mad at Him About What He Said

Lewis said that Beador sent him so angry texts after heading what he said about her relationship on WWHL.

“They have a nice relationship. They have a nice friendship, but I’m not gonna say, I don’t know. I don’t know, so I said no. I said no, so now she’s really mad at me and she sent me some texts and I just said, ‘I’m sorry. I was put on the spot and asked to answer a question.’ I said, ‘I f***** up. I really screwed up. I’m sorry,’ like I didn’t mean…” Lewis said on air.

He went on to say that Beador is really mad at him and he doesn’t know what to do — but he stands by his assessment of long term relationships in general.

“I do feel really bad though because now what’s gonna happen is people are gonna now reach out to her and be like, ‘What’s going on?’ Nothing’s going on. I was just asked. Are they gonna be together until the end of time? No,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Beador and Janssen celebrated their 3-year anniversary on June 21, 2022.

“Three years ago today John Janssen and I had our first date and I sang karaoke for the first time! It seems like yesterday, yet I can’t imagine life without you! Happy three years sweetheart,” Beador captioned an Instagram post.

