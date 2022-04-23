Teddi Mellencamp Gets Unexpected New Addition to Her Family

Teddi Mellencamp has a close relationship with her dad, musician John “Cougar” Mellencamp.

Fans know that the rock legend spends as much time as he can with the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her young family. Teddi sometimes posts photos of her kids – Slate, Cruz, and Dove — with their rock star “Peepaw.”

In an interview with Ventura Blvd, Teddi revealed that her famous dad even painted a portrait of her daughter, Slate, which hangs in the family’s Encino, California mansion. “It was our housewarming gift,” Teddi told the outlet.

But Teddi was less enthusiastic about a more recent gift her dad gave the family.

Teddi Revealed Her Dad Sent Her Kids Four Parakeets

In a video shared on her Instagram page on April 19, Teddi told her fans that her dad gave her family an expected gift for Easter.

“So, when we were kids we had parakeets,” the All In With Teddi founder said. “And one day, the Cougs got annoyed at the parakeets—and let them go. And he said he’s been feeling guilty about them all of these years. …So that’s when he decided to surprise us with them on Easter.”

A second clip showed a huge birdcage with four noisy parakeets inside of it.

Teddi captioned the video with a message to her dad. “Dear Dad, thank you for the Easter surprise I never wanted or asked for,” she wrote. “Of course the kids love them and we moved them into Cruz room.”

Teddi also asked fans to help name the birds and she added the hashtags #lotsofchirping and #helpus.

Fans wasted no time in offering up name suggestions.

“Jack and Diane, of course!” one fan wrote, in reference to John Mellencamp’s 1982 song of the same name.

“Jack and Diane and Paper and Fire,” another suggested, in tribute to two of the rocker’s hits.

“Names. John, cougar, melon (sp change), and camp,” a third fan chimed in.

“John, Paul, George and Ringo!” another wrote.

Other fans suggested naming the parakeets after “The Golden Girls” characters Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia, or after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo.

Others called out Peepaw Mellencamp himself.

“One has to be named accountable,” a fan cracked.

“The man is unhinged,” another wrote of the 70-year-old singer. “You don’t gift animals… He’s only re-creating his past, cus you’ll want to set them free soon also.”

“They live 20~30 years Dove will be in college & they’ll be chirping away,” another wrote to Teddi.

Teddi Mellencamp is an Animal Lover

Despite her not-so-thrilled reaction to the bird gift, Teddi is actually an animal lover. In 2019, she mourned the loss of her family’s dog, Khaleesi, after a tragic accident, according to Page Six. Not long after, the mom of three and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, welcomed two French bulldogs into their home.

“Santa came a bit early,” the former Bravo star captioned an Instagram photo of her two older kids holding the French bulldogs. “Welcome to the family Porkchop and Havana.”

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is also an avid equestrian and still rides horses that are kept at a training facility in Malibu, per BravoTV.com.

