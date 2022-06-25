Teddi Mellencamp Says RHOBH Star Told Her Not to Tweet About Vicki Gunvalson

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave spoke about her ongoing feud with Vicki Gunvalson of “Real Housewives of Orange County” fame on the June 23 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Gunvalson’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” castmate Tamra Judge.

Teddi Mellencamp Discussed Her Issues With Vicki Gunvalson

In the podcast episode, Arroyave referenced that Gunvalson said she did not want to discuss “Two Ts In A Pod” and stated that she disliked the All In founder during a joint June 2022 Entertainment Tonight interview with Judge. She also claimed that the “RHOC” alum attempted to replace her as Judge’s podcast co-host.

“For the last two months, she has been coming for me, in every way possible to Tamra, she called my boss at iHeart and said I should be replaced with her. She told Tamra absolutely, 100 percent, why would she pick someone like me to do it with when she’s her best friend blah, blah, blah,” explained Arroyave. “And then what set me over the edge, to be clear, it’s not that she doesn’t like me, because clearly I don’t want to be friends with Vicki myself but when they were on Entertainment Tonight with Brice Sander where Vicki had the opportunity to support her best friend and a podcast that’s successful and making her money since no longer being on Housewives, she says I don’t want to talk about it because I don’t like Teddi.”

The 40-year-old then noted that she took to social media to voice her distaste for Gunvalson. She mentioned that she referenced that Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers fabricated his medical history and questioned if she was present at the January 6 insurrection on Twitter. She revealed that her friend and former “RHOBH” co-star Kyle Richards encouraged her to not post the tweets.

“She told me not to do it, she was like it’s not worth it, blah, blah, blah, but then she’s filming something right now and and she came back she was like ‘listen I came back and I’m so grateful for all the juicy crumbs I got to see upon my return, I told you you not to tweet,’ and she’s furious at me because she thinks — here’s the thing two wrongs don’t make a right, I get it, I know, but I’m not a perfect person, I know but if you’re an a******, you can only push me to a certain level before I blow so that’s what happened I blew,” explained Arroyave.

Vicki Gunvalson Has a New Boyfriend

While speaking to Extra TV in June 2022, Gunvalson discussed her relationship with her new boyfriend, Michael. She shared that her former “RHOC” castmate, Kelly Dodd, introduced the couple.

“It’s been an incredible relationship so far,” stated the mother of two.

The 60-year-old also shared that her new partner is not interested in being famous.

“He’s so private and so classy and wants nothing to do with social media and Instagram like my ex, he was all about all that stuff. But he’s just a good person. He’s a good guy,” said Gunvalson.

She noted that Michael and her daughter, Briana Culberson, enjoy each other’s company.

“My daughter and him got along great. The grandkids called him the big guy because he’s big you know, so it was fun,” said the “RHOC” alum.

