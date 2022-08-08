Fans React to Picture of Teresa Giudice’s 1920s-Inspired Look

The cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” filmed a 1920s-themed event for the show’s upcoming thirteenth season. On August 4, Teresa Giudice’s friend, makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio, shared a picture of the “RHONJ” star’s 1920s-inspired look on Instagram. The reality television personality’s long hair was adorned with a feather hairpiece. She wore dark eyeshadow and nude lip gloss.

“My girl is ready to take on the night! #roaring20s #RHONJ beauty @teresagiudice is 🔥 #makeup @priscilladistasio #hair @luciacasazza #rhonj #teresagiudice #bravo #season-finale #realitytv,” read the caption of the post.

Several commenters shared their thoughts about the photo of Giudice.

“She is a beautiful woman. She looks more and more gorgeous as time goes on. Beautiful work!” wrote a commenter.

“@priscilladistasio could you filter the photo anymore 😂 but maybe she needs it,” added another.

“To bad she doesnt really look like that,” commented a different person.

“Absolutely stunning. Amazing job as usual,” shared a commenter.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions About the Picture of Teresa Giudice

On August 4, a Reddit user shared the photo of Giudice on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Quite a few social media users took to the comments section.

“This look is giving me Glamour Shots at the mall in 94,” asserted a commenter.

“Ohhhh, the spectrum of a hw ‘roaring 20s/Gatsby/Old Hollywood/murder mystery party/prohibition/flapper’ lewk. It has gone by many names but has there been a more consistent (and more consistently off the mark) theme over the years/franchises? I can’t think of a franchise that hasn’t done it!” added a different person.

“That brown lipliner with light pink glossy lips is the worst. It’s never a good look on anyone,” stated a Bravo fan.

“She looks lovely in more traditional/older styles. She should stick to this kind of look,” shared another.

“Looks like a Toddles & Tiaras Glamour Shot,” asserted a Bravo fan.

“We need an ‘unfiltered’ IG account that takes all of these and shows you what the original would look like. Shame them into posting more realistic photos and stop f****** up the perceptions of impressionable young girls. Like the opposite of the challenge accepted parody account. The name escapes me atm,” commented a Reddit user.

Teresa Giudice Shared Where She Met Her Husband in May 2022

Giudice married her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022. The couple met while staying at the Jersey Shore in 2020. While speaking to Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap in May 2022, Giudice shared that she believed her late parents, Antonia Gorga and Giacinto Gorga, helped her find Ruelas.

“I lost both of my parents, so I never believed like if you lost somebody close to you, you should ask them for things because it does happen so on that same street – every morning I would go walk that same street, I rented the Jersey Shore house for six weeks, so a few weeks before that on that same street – it was called Bay Boulevard, I prayed to my parents, I looked up in the sky and say ‘ma, papa,’ I was like ‘can you please send a guy that’s everything you ever wanted for me and more.’ And I started putting it out there in the universe like everything I wanted in a man and I swear — and then few weeks later I meet Louie on the same street,” stated Giudice.

READ NEXT: Kathryn Dennis Sparks Concern From Fans Over ‘Alarming’ Move