Why NeNe Leakes Left ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

This season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is definitely going to be different than most, because it will be missing an OG Housewife, NeNe Leakes. Leakes was a fan favorite on the franchise and had been on the show since Season One, which began in 2008. So, why did she leave the show?

Leakes made her announcement that she would no longer be a part of the franchise in a YouTube video posted in September. In the video, Leakes admitted that her reason for leaving was because she was unable to reach a deal with Bravo for Season 13. “There’s been a lot of emotions on both sides,” Leakes during the video. “It’s been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.”

Shortly after her announcement, Leakes spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her decision to leave. “I left the show,” Leakes said to Entertainment Tonight. “I had an offer on the table. I did not think the offer was a fair offer.”

Leakes continued, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I wish them all the best, really, I do. But I don’t think that’s the place for me.”

Drama Soon Erupted After NeNe Leakes Announced Her Departure

However, soon after Leakes announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the drama began to ensue. It seemed like Leakes’ split from Bravo wasn’t as amicable as both sides had made it out to be. During an October interview with Extra TV, Leakes claimed that she was “forced out” of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I left because I was being pushed out,” Leakes admitted to Extra TV. “There are real feelings involved here. I would never just come out just saying anything just because I want attention.”

After host Andy Cohen hosted Wendy Williams on his aftershow, Watch What Happens Live, in late September, Leakes went off on Cohen after she felt like he had disrespected her. During the show, Wiliams said that Leakes likes “attention” and that any spinoff show about her would be “boring.” In a video posted on September 29 to her Instagram page, Leakes said “And for Andy, remember, no one knew you until you knew me.”

In the caption of the video, Leakes wrote about Cohen, “What’s really unfair here is for someone to continue picking on you publicly after you have bowed out gracefully, thanked everyone you possibly could and tried to remain silent numerous times while being bashed over & over again,” Leakes wrote in the caption. “I even deactivated my social media for a month to try and remove myself. You don’t just get to devalue me on your show because you want too.”

NeNe Leakes Said That She Did Not Get ‘Fair Treatment’

NeNe Leakes joins Tamron Hall for an exclusive interview.

In October, Leakes went on The Tamron Hall Show to talk about her feelings when it came to The Housewives. “For a very long period of time for a few years, I was the only Black original housewife in the entire franchise,” Leakes while appearing on the show. “All of the original housewives, they were all white housewives, and we were definitely treated differently.”

Leakes continued, explaining that she didn’t feel like she got fair treatment while on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “I can tell you that I want fair treatment, I deserve fair treatment, I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there or have done even worse, so I don’t deserve this treatment,” Leakes said to Hall. “I’m as confused as you are.”

