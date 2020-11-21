What Time Is SNL on Tonight? Is Saturday Night Live New? 11/21/2020

Saturday Night Live will air two reruns tonight, Saturday, November 21. The first rerun will feature Kerry Washington with musical guest Eminem at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on NBC. Afterwards, another rerun with Bill Burr and musical guest Jack White will air at 11:29 p.m. ET/10:29 p.m. CT on NBC, according to TV Guide.

There was also no new episode last week, Saturday, November 14. Prior to that date, SNL season 46 went five weeks straight with no break, which is pretty rare for the comedy sketch series. SNL commonly airs at most three new episodes in a row, but the election gave the cast more content.

The last new episode aired Saturday, November 7 with Dave Chappelle and musical guest Foo Fighters. There will also not be a new episode next Saturday because of Thanksgiving.

Kerry Washington Hosted ‘SNL’ in 2013

Black Women on SNL and in the White House – SNLIn response to criticism that SNL has no black women in the cast, Kerry Washington plays a range of black women, including First Lady Michelle Obama, Oprah and Beyonce, who visit President Obama (Jay Pharoah) in the Oval Office. [Season 39, 2013] #SNL Subscribe to SNL: https://goo.gl/tUsXwM Get more SNL: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-liv… Like… 2013-11-05T01:34:37Z

With no new episode airing this week, NBC decided to show two reruns. The first episode features actress Kerry Washington as the host with musical guest Eminem at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on NBC. The episode has an original airdate of November 2, 2013.

SNL fans will be able to relive popular skits from the 2013 episode. One notable skit includes the Scandal actress participating in the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, Russia. Washington plays Miss Uganda with cast members Vanessa Bayer, Kate McKinnon, and Aidy Bryant playing contestants from other countries.

At the time the episode with Washington aired, SNL was receiving criticism for not having Black women in the cast. As a comedic response, Washington plays a variety of well known Black women during a skit, all in a row, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Oprah, and Beyoncé, who all visit former President Barack Obama (played by Jay Pharoah) in the Oval Office.

After local programming, NBC will show a more recent SNL rerun. Comedian Bill Burr and musical guest Jack White will take the stage for viewers to enjoy at 11:29 p.m. ET/10:29 p.m. CT on NBC. Burr hosted the second episode of the current season. Burr’s episode will include the skits “Sam Adams,” “New Normal,” “Sports Debate,” and more.

‘SNL’ Will Air a Thanksgiving Special

A Thanksgiving Miracle – SNLThere's only one thing that can keep a family (Beck Bennett, Jay Pharoah, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer) from fighting at Thanksgiving: Adele. [Season 41, 2015] #SNL #ThankfulforSNL Subscribe to SNL: https://goo.gl/tUsXwM Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live Watch Past SNL Seasons: Google Play – http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay iTunes – http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes Follow SNL Social – SNL Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbcsnl … 2015-11-22T09:07:50Z

In true Saturday Night Live fashion, the series will air a Thanksgiving special. The SNL Thanksgiving special will feature Thanksgiving-themed sketches from the last 46 seasons. Fans can expect to see some of the most iconic Thanksgiving skits.

While there won’t be a new episode for this Thanksgiving, SNL has released many specials in the past. In 2015, the Thanksgiving special featured one of the most popular SNL skits. The skit played off of typical family arguments at Thanksgiving, and showed there was only one solution: Adele.

Last year, an SNL skit titled “First Thanksgiving” played off the concept of Thanksgiving. In the skit, Pocahontas brings over her boyfriend John Smith to have Thanksgiving dinner with her family. Special guests included Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, and Fred Armisen.

Some other popular Thanksgiving skits include “Penelope: Thanksgiving” featuring Anne Hathaway from 2010, “Surprise Lady: Thanksgiving” featuring Kristen Wiig and Pete Davidson from 2016, “Friends-giving” featuring Steve Carell and Cecily Strong from 2018, and many more.

READ NEXT: Kardashian Family Unfollows Beau Tristan Thompson on Instagram