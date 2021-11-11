‘Survivor 41’ Elimination Spoilers: Who Was Voted Off Tonight? 11/10/2021

“Survivor” season 41 is starting to get down to the nitty-gritty, with the tribes merged and the lines drawn in the sand after the explosive Tribal Council on the November 3 episode.

Xander Hastings pulled a fast one and got Liana Wallace to waste her Knowledge is Power advantage, and a last minute-scramble split the votes between Evvie Jagoda, Deshawn Radden, and Sydney Segal — ultimately, Sydney was sent packing.

The November 10 episode is titled “Betraydar” and its description teases, “After information was revealed and people were betrayed at the last tribal council, castaways must work to make amends. Also, an interesting turn of events takes place at the reward challenge.”

If you need to advantage update, here is where everyone stands:

Xander and Shantel Smith each have an immunity idol and an extra vote.

Naseer Muttalif has an immunity idol.

All times Eastern.

8:05 — After that pretty epic Tribal Council, Evvie, Tiffany and Xander feel pretty good, but they also have to know they are in very big trouble just because of the numbers. Liana also realizes she has completely ruined her relationship with her Yase tribemates. But the Yase three are pretty much done because it’s every man and woman for themselves now that the three of them are on the bottom. Not sure how everyone is feeling, but Deshawn is not having it. The Yase three targeted him and he wants them gone.

8:10 — Time for a reward challenge. There’s an advantage hidden at the sit-out bench because there will be two teams of five players each for the challenge, leaving one person randomly sitting out. The challenge is retrieving puzzle pieces and solving a puzzle and the prize is grilled cheese sandwiches. Erika ends up wth the odd rock, but Xander gives up his spot for Erika. Does he know about the advantage…? He must have suspected because he immediately starts looking for one at the sit-out bench.

8:15 — The teams are Shan, Liana, Heather, TIffany and Naseer (yellow) vs. Danny, Ricard, Deshawn, Evvie and Erika (blue), which seems on its face like a huge advantage for the blue team, but actually, it’s closer than you might think — until the puzzle section. Evvie absolutely CRUSHES the puzzle because she remembers it from “Edge of Extinction.” WOW. Also, we find out after the challenge that Xander did not find the hidden advantage.

8:20 — As the blue team feasts on grilled cheese, Shan and Liana are pretty sad about not eating, which is totally understandable. But Shan also starts working on people to get Evvie out, which – NO. Evvie is a treasure and we must protect her at all costs. Also, you know who is NOT crying about no reward? Naseer. Because he is amazing. He goes out and finds ripe papaya for the losers. Then Ricard wanders up and tries a piece of the papaya, which Shan naturally takes major issue with. Yeah, dude. YOU JUST ATE GRILLED CHEESE. BACK OFF.

8:30 — Immunity challenge time. It’s the wedge-balance challenge, where you have to hold up a block of wood with your head while balancing on a fairly narrow perch. There are two options here, though — you can choose to sit out the challenge for a single portion of rice or multiple people can sit out for enough rice for the whole group for three days. Heather asks what “multiple” means and the negotiation begins. Jeff says seven, then Shan offers five and immediately offers to step out. Naseer also does. Xander then says what about four? If someone else steps up, he’ll step up. Jeff agrees, so Xander and Ricard step up for rice.

8:35 — That leaves Danny, Deshawn, Heather, Tiffany, Evvie, Liana, and Erika competing. Deshawn, Erika and Tiffany are out immediately. Jeff reveals that the longest this challenge has ever gone was Spencer at an hour, 22 minutes, which is insane. Then Danny drops and it’s Liana, Evvie and Heather left. Then Liana drops and it’s only been three minutes. Wow. Then Heather drops and Evvie is safe, thank goodness. This was also the shortest amount of time this challenge has ever gone. Geez.

8:40 — Back at camp, people are scrambling a bit because Evvie was the target, but it’s really not that hard – the majority alliance just decides to split their votes between Xander and Tiffany and hopefully flush out Xander’s idol. Yeah, that’s the smart play. But then Danny floats the idea of splitting the votes between Tiffany and Naseer. Danny and Deshawn recognize how dangerous Naseer is, but Shan is insistent that Xander is the bigger threat. She is stoking Deshawn’s ego, but insisting that Xander needs to go. The majority alliance tells Xander, however, that it’s Naseer, but then change that to Heather after Naseer doesn’t like his name being thrown out. Heather doesn’t make sense to Xander, so he’s very suspicious now. Heather also doesn’t like Shan tossing her name out there and suddenly, Shan’s web is getting a little tangled.

8:50 — At Tribal Council, Jeff checks in with both the sitting out/competing in factions to see where everyone’s heads are at. Danny finally lays it out there — what’s going on with the Yase three and who should they target? Who can they trust?

