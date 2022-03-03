‘Survivor’ Alum Wins Runoff For State House Seat

“Survivor” has seen its fair share of contestants running for state and local offices in recent years. Two-time contestant Eliza Orlins ran for Manhattan District Attorney in the 2021 Democratic primary, but only placed seventh. “Survivor: David vs. Goliath” winner Nick Wilson is currently running for state senate in Kentucky, an election in which he is unopposed and virtually guaranteed to win.

On Tuesday, Texas held the first primary elections of the 2022 election cycle, and “Survivor” alum Jolanda Jones placed in the top two in a Democratic primary election, meaning she will advance to the runoff on May 24.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jones Is a Longtime Local Texas Rep

Jolanda Jones first appeared on “Survivor: Palau” in 2005, where she won the season’s first individual immunity by being the first woman to arrive at the beach and securing the necklace. She and eventual third-place finisher Ian Rosenberger would then go on to make the first selections to form the season’s tribes; Jones, then 38, would pick Bobby Jon Drinkard, marking the beginning of the ill-fated Ulong tribe. That “individual immunity” guaranteed her to be a part of a tribe, but did not last the following day, when she would be voted out after Ulong lost their first of many immunity challenges.

Since “Survivor,” Jones has become active in the political arena in her home state of Texas. She was first elected to the Houston City Council as a Democrat in 2007, and then became a Houston Independent School District board member in 2016. She has also served as a criminal defense lawyer, according to her website.

In November, Jones announced her candidacy for the District 147 of the Texas State House, in an effort to fill the seat vacated by longtime Democratic State Representative Garnet Coleman, who announced his retirement due to health reasons shortly before.

Jones Is a ‘Champion’ Who will ‘Run Circles’ Around Republicans

On Tuesday, during the statewide primaries, Jones placed first in her primary, securing 42% of the vote. However, since she did not attain a majority of the vote, she and the second-place finisher, realtor Danielle Keys Bess – who secured about 20% of the vote – will be headed for a runoff election, which will take place on Tuesday, May 24. The district is heavily Democratic, meaning that whoever wins the Democratic primary is virtually guaranteed to become that district’s next State Representative.

According to her website, Jones, 56, is a champion of progressive policies who aims to fight back against Republican efforts to roll back funding for policies such as education and health care. As her website says:

[Republicans have] made a mess of the economy and made corporations and campaign contributors even richer…[they] may have broken our government but they can’t break Jolanda Jones. Authentic and unafraid, Jolanda will never stop fighting for us….She will do more than just stand up to Republicans – she’ll run circles around them.

Her website’s issues page makes it clear that she opposes any “unnecessary barriers to voting,” wants to expand and simplify access to Medicaid and CHIP, supports raising pay for teachers, as well as criminal justice reform, among other issues.

If you live in Texas and have yet to register to vote, you can do so here. Any American citizen who has yet to register to vote can do so here. Be sure to check when your state’s primary/runoff elections are being held here. The midterms will be taking place nationwide Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The two-hour season 42 premiere will air on March 9.