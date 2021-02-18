Amber Portwood Accused of Drug Use in New Video

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood, who has a history of substance abuse, was accused of being under the influence of drugs in a new video after she displayed unusual behavior. Throughout the February 16 episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber wore a “slutty” Army costume to honor her brother Shawn Portwood, a United States Army veteran.

Viewers on Reddit have mocked Amber, and Shawn also seemed confused by it when his sister called him on his birthday. The first thing he did when he answered her FaceTime call asked why she was wearing the costume.

“You know why I’m wearing this outfit. It’s for your birthday!” she said. “The only thing I could find online was a slutty Army paratrooper outfit that said airborne on it.” Amber then thanked her brother for his service.

She then asked him for helping, telling him that ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina Anderson, wanted Amber to move into a modular home on their property. Shawn said it probably wouldn’t be a good decision and Amber made the choice not to live near Gary to be closer to their 12-year-old daughter, Leah.

Currently, Amber is renting a home an hour away from them and it’s been hard for her to see her daughter. Gary, 34, figured Amber, 30, would be able to save money on rent and get to spend more time with their daughter.

Amber Continued to Wear The Costume While Meeting Gary & Kristina

Amber wore the same outfit when she met up with Gary and Kristna for lunch to tell them she was declining her offer.

“Sorry. All they had was slutty costumes. So, you know, it is what it is to be honest,” she said.

Gary was confused and asked why she was wearing a costume at all. “I was wearing this outfit because it says Airborne on it and my brother was an infantry soldier… first airborne,” the Indiana native explained. “I figured I’d do something different this year for his birthday instead of buying him something extravagant. He really seemed to think it was really cool.”

She later seemed to slur her words when she was telling Gary that she didn’t want to leave near them. “I was super appreciative of it. I thought it was kinda funny though, you know what I mean,” she said. “You’re my ex, and his wife is asking them to move on his property.”

Leah had been excited about potentially spending more time with her mother. “She was super funny,” Amber said, before impersonating her daughter “‘And I can just walk on over and you know…'”

Amber didn’t like the idea of her daughter seeing her whenever she wanted. “I don’t know when you’re gonna be walking on over,” the 30-year-old told her daughter. “You better call me first.”

Gary agreed it would be best if Amber stayed put. “It was just an idea,” he said. “Plus I’m saying I wouldn’t want to fight and then have you there afterward.”

Viewers Said Amber Appeared High During Lunch With Gary & Kristina

The original poster on Reddit shared a clip of Amber’s meeting with her ex and his wife, where she laughed in their faces about their offer. They titled the thread “Amber is absolutely high AF” here, and garnered dozens of upvotes and comments.

“That was my first thought when I saw this,” another person agreed. “She looks high as hell why is everyone acting like s*** is fine. If my child’s other parent showed up to lunch high like that I would absolutely call them out.”

“Yes I thought the same thing,” a second netizen confirmed. “She’s on pills for sure maybe she smoked a joint before she went to meet with them. Undoubtedly, she’s high, high!”

As most Teen Mom OG fans likely recall, Amber was sentenced to three years of probation after she was accused of attacking ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete in July 2019 with he was holding their 1-year-old son, James. Usually, a person in the state of Indiana is not permitted to do drugs, and if she were under the influence, it could be a violation of her probation.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

