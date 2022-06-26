Fans Drag Chelsea Houska After Mistake on Clothing Line

Some “Teen Mom” fans noticed a discrepancy with Chelsea Houska’s clothing line after the HGTV star dropped some new items with Lauriebelles, a women’s clothing store in Lincoln County, South Dakota.

Houska’s business priced “Splitting Up Flare Jean” in black were on sale for $60, but the original price was labeled as $30, per screenshots shared to Reddit. The mistake has since been fixed on Lauriebelles’ website.

Lauriebelles described the item as the “hottest trend” this year.

“The Splitting Up Jean features a figure-defining style designed to specifically hug the curves you love, made with built-in stretch for superior comfort,” the description says. “Complete in a black wash and split-hem detail with seaming down the front of the legs to give a vented and flattering look.”

Fans Called Out the Mistake on Reddit

Some people were confused when they saw the jeans were on “sale” for $60, but that they were originally listed for $30.

“Why do the pants say the sale is $60 instead of $30?????” one person wrote.

Some fans mocked the error. “If the price of the jeans rises back to $30, I’m going to buy them. 🤩,” they said.

Others said Houska was charged too much for her items. “Chelsea inflation too high for this like my daddy ain’t a dentist 🤣,” they wrote.

The original poster dragged Houska for putting the item on “final sale.”

“That’s a huge red flag, I won’t buy from stores that don’t stick behind their products,” they wrote.

Houska’s TikTok Video Got Millions of Views

Fans might have been skeptical after finding an error on Lauriebelles’ website, but millions of social media users on TikTok watched her newest content.

Houska posted the video on June 24 to promote some new clothing items. “The best joggers coming to @lauriebelles this Saturday at 10am CST! S-3XL,” she wrote.

Since it was originally posted, Houska’s video garnered more than 4 million views, making it one of her most popular TikTok videos to date.

The “Teen Mom” alum’s most-watched video, with more than 10 million views, is a joke about her husband, Cole DeBoer.

“We both get excited for fall…but for completely different reasons 😩,” she captioned the September 2021 video.

The clip shows Houska nodding her head while listening to music. “Daydreaming about all the fun fall activities I’m going to do with my husband,” she wrote.

The punchline of the video is that when she cuts to the next clip, it’s a picture of a deer with human eyes.

Fans won’t have to wait for TikTok videos and other social media posts to get more of Houska and DeBoer.

The family is returning to TV after quitting “Teen Mom” in November 2020.

The duo — along with their four children — are going to appear in the house renovation show, “Farmhouse Fabulous,” on HGTV in spring 2023.

Houska and DeBoer rehabbed six homes in South Dakota. They finished working with the network on June 19.