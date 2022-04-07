Fans Say Chelsea Houska DeBoer’s Face ‘Totally Changed’

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska didn’t look like herself, according to some fans, when she posted new pictures to Instagram that showed her renovating a home for her HGTV show with husband Cole DeBoer, called “Farmhouse Fabulous.”

The former MTV stars are revamping homes in their native South Dakota, a process they learned to love while building their own home in The Mount Rushmore State.

The photos made their way to the “Teen Mom” subreddit, where people online talked about 30-year-old Houska’s appearance.

“I would have nevverr recognized her in the first photo 😳,” one person wrote.

I hate the way she looks. And I don’t mean that in a ‘she’s ugly’ type of way,” another said. “I don’t think she is… For the longest time, I thought she was absolutely gorgeous… But everything she does to her physical appearance now, I absolutely hate.”

Some people were worried about Houska’s evolving look. “Anyone else concerned with her face change?” they said.

A few people accused the mother-of-four of getting fillers.

“I wish she would stop with the fillers… is she even in her 30s yet? I don’t understand ruining your face in your 20s. No one in their 20s needs filler,” they said.

Social Media Users Slammed the Cabinets in the Revamped Home

Houska’s apperance wasn’t the only thing people had negative things to say. There were some social media users who didn’t like the types of cabinets Houska and DeBoer picked for their first renovation in South Dakota.

“Well, from the small amount of ‘house’ I see, I hate it. Those kitchen cabinets look straight outta 2003 McMansion,” they said on Reddit.

“Those kitchen cabinets are ugly af,” another person wrote. “They look like the seats of an expensive car. And I know everyone simps for her- but am I the only one who can hardly recognize her anymore? Her face totally changed.”

Houska responded to naysayers in the comments section on Instagram.

“But those cabinets are beautiful 😢,” one fan wrote.

“@wizzle5299 don’t worry! We think so too!!” Houska answered.

Houska & DeBoer Are Excited to Be Working Together Again

As they geared up for their first day of filming with HGTV, Houska penned a special message to her husband of nearly seven years.

“A little husband appreciation post,” she captioned a picture of DeBoer on Intsagram. “I feel so lucky that I get to work and be with this guy everyday and we still have the best damn time together. The journey has been fun and it’s about to get even MORE fun. Love youuuuu @coledeboer.”

On February 16, Houska delighted fans when she announced her family would be returning to television after quitting “Teen Mom 2” in October 2020.

“SURPRISE!!! Cole and I have our own series coming out on @hgtv,” she wrote on Instagram. “We have been working hard behind the scenes and cannot wait to get started renovating and designing homes for other couples in our area.”

“Cole and I loved the process of designing our own home SO much so this has been a dream come true,” she continued. “Head to my story to hear more about it.”

“Farmhouse Fabulous” is slated to premiere on HGTV in spring 2023.