Cheyenne Floyd Addresses Her Husband’s DUI

Star of “Teen Mom,” Cheyenne Floyd answered a popular question that has been aimed at her recently.

Since the sentencing of her husband, Zach Davis, fans have wondered how she will handle his 120 days in Los Angeles County Jail. In the charges from the June 2020 incident, Davis pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended or revoked license and pleaded no contest to driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more.

In addition to 120 days in jail, Davis was sentenced to 60 hours probation and four days of community labor.

On the November 2 episode of Floyd’s podcast, “Think Loud Crew,” Floyd addressed the questions about her husband and the situation.

“Think Loud Crew” is hosted by Floyd, her sister R KyleLynn Floyd, and friend Shanan Cablayan. The trio shared that they received many questions and comments regarding Davis since his sentencing in October.

“Apparently people think that I’m gonna be a widowed wife already,” Floyd shared. “They just wanna know how I’m gonna survive without him, so I think that there’s a lot that needs to be clarified.”

Floyd explained that the assumptions have run rampant regarding the legal processes, leading to untrue information.

“I’m not laughing at what happened, a DUI is extremely serious,” Floyd stated. “I’m laughing at all the assumptions that are made around it.”

She admitted that she feels responding to the assumptions can sound like “downplaying the situation,” but that is not their intention.

“The fact is that in California you do 10 percent so if he was sentenced to 120 days, he only does 10 percent of 120 days which is, what? 12,” Floyd explained. “It’s hard for him to come out and say, ‘well I was sentenced to this but I’m only gonna be there for a day,’ because then I feel like people are like, ‘well you’re not owning up to your crime’ or ‘you’re not doing the time for your crime.”

Floyd stated, “this is just how the system out here works.”

Cheyenne Floyd Said Speaking Out is Difficult: “I Can’t Answer Your Questions. I’m So Sorry, I Just Can’t”

“When he got arrested originally for the DUI, he did time then, so this is just the sentencing for now. So all that time that he served back then is added on to here,” Floyd said. “So basically when he goes back in, he’s checking in and checking out.”

Floyd went on to explain why answering questions about Davis being gone is difficult. “I’m not gonna respond and be like, ‘he’s coming right home the next day’ because number one, I don’t need to respond to a random person online. Number two, it’s not my answer. It’s Zach’s answer.”

Floyd also mentions the constant questions surrounding the shooting incident with her family. “We can’t talk about it because it’s an active case. We’re going to trial. I can’t answer your questions. I’m so sorry, I just can’t.”

Cheyenne Floyd Shares Zach Davis’ Next Steps, Her Plans For Therapy, & Her Daughter’s Prayers

In addressing more questions about her and her family, Floyd encountered another about Davis’ sentencing and reiterated, “we talked about Zach going away. He’s not going away for as long as people think, he’s going a day.”

When asked about Davis moving forward, Floyd reveals her husband’s plan to “turn this negative into a positive.”

“Zach has been reaching out to his old high school and he wants to go and become a mentor, and basically explain how some of the mistakes that he made in the past, how they can catch up to you and they can change and direct your life in different ways,” Floyd shared.

Floyd also shared that she is looking for a therapist, to honor the agreement she had with her family upon her moving.

When asked about her 5-year-old daughter Ryder, Floyd said she has enjoyed the new house and loves her siblings. Floyd is also a mother to 1-year-old son Ace with Davis. Ryder’s father, Cory Wharton, also shares two daughters 2-year-old Mila and 4-month-old Maya.

“She knows that Maya has a heart condition, but we never say she’s sick, we just say that her heart needs a little bit of tweaking and that it’s gonna get better… we just say that she’s going to the doctor to get a little bit more loving and that she’ll be home soon,” Floyd shared.

“She prays for everybody at night,” Floyd revealed about her daughter. “If you know Ry, her prayers are long as h*** and she literally prays on Maya’s heart.”

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” continues to air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.