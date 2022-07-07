Fans Call Jenelle Evans ‘Unhinged’ After Recent Instagram Story

Jenelle Evans has posted a number of Instagram Stories slamming Airbnb for allegedly canceling her July 4th family vacation, and now, she’s asking her followers to email her any bad experiences they’ve had with Airbnb.

In an Instagram Story posted on July 6, Evans wrote, “If you had a bad experience with @airbnb (cancellations, account bans, unsafe experience, etc.) please let us know at… JenelleELegal@gmail.com.

Fans immediately flocked to Reddit to comment on the post. While some weighed in on Evans’ email, others joked that she had reached out to former “Teen Mom” co-star, Farrah Abraham, as legal counsel.

Some added that posting an email address was not wise, as “People are going to spam her w everything but Airbnb stories.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Weigh In on the Airbnb Posts

For three days now, Evans has informed fans via Instagram and Twitter about her July 4 experience.

Evans has alleged that Airbnb canceled her family’s vacation after her family had already arrived at the rented location.

In one of her earlier posts, Evans wrote, “Don’t use AirBnb. They canceled our reservation in the middle of our trip on the 4th of July. Won’t tell me why. Won’t contact me back. They canceled about halfway through our trip yesterday. With four kids with us.”

Later on in her Story, Evans posted a photo of a response from an Airbnb staff member who wrote that she had “tried to call” Evans but could not reach out.

The staff member added, “Unfortunately, Airbnb has determined that we are unable to support this reservation, and it will be canceled in our system.”

The message continued, “We’ll try calling you again within the next hour, but please reply directly to the follow-up email you’ll be receiving in a moment with any questions or concerns you have.”

Evans wrote back on the photo, “@airbnb, no explanation… no refund.”

The Tirade Continues…

On the third day of Evans’ Instagram rant against the company, the former reality star posted a Story that read: “I hope you trolls are happy now. Soooo @Airbnb this is going on Day 3. Tomorrow will be Day 4 with no excuse why you canceled on my stay on 4th of July. Why won’t you contact me? I don’t get it. I’ve contacted you multiple times. Now my account is locked and so is my husbands. I want a refund.”

She posted the above over a picture showing that her Airbnb account had been locked.

On Reddit, most fans agreed that Evans needs to stop pursuing the company.

One user wrote, “Jesus Christ. Let it go Jenelle. Sh*t happens.”

Another added, “JenelleELegal?! Lol lol lol She really believes she’s got a leg to stand on. Also I’m sorry maybe I’m a prude but I find it gross that she was filming OF content on a family holiday with the kids around. There’s time and place for everything…”

And a third bluntly commented, “At first I thought the whole thing was funny but now it’s just embarrassing. She violated the regulations, her stay got canceled. Tough shit. Is she dumb?”