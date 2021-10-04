Kailyn Lowry Seeks Help From Fans in New Instagram Video

Kailyn Lowry is asking fans for help.

In an Instagram story that has since been deleted, the “Teen Mom 2” star explained, per The Sun, “I just need someone who is familiar with curvy bodies. I just don’t know how to dress at this point.” She continued, “I’m like in the weird stages of losing weight but still curvy. I just want cute outfits that are flattering to me. I’m not having any luck. So if you know anybody, send them my way.”

Lowry has been open with fans on social media about her journey to lose weight.

Last month, she shared that she had lost 12 pounds in the same social media story in which she admitted she was “seeing someone new,” according to The Sun.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lowry Admitted to having Polycystic Ovary Syndrome In March

In March, Lowry revealed that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS.

She shared the news on the Coffee Convos Podcast, stating, “I was having such heavy periods. I was bleeding through three and four changes of clothes per day during my period… and I would bleed through my mattress. I would bleed through everything.”

According to John Hopkins Medicine, PCOS is a syndrome is a “condition in which the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, male sex hormones that are usually present in women in small amounts.”

Symptoms may include “weight gain, especially around the belly.” Other symptoms involve missed or irregular periods, acne or oily skin, excess body hairs and ovaries that are “large of have many cysts.”

Lowry Claimed Lauren Comeau Called Her a ‘Fat F**K’

It’s no surprise that Lowry has had her disagreements with ex Chris Lopez and ex Javi Marroquin’s girlfriend, Lauren Comeau. Marroquin shares son, Lux, with Lowry; she also has a son, Creed, with Lopez. Marroquin has two children with Comeau.

Towards the end of September, Lowry took to social media in an Instagram story that has since been deleted to call out Lopez and Comeau for “calling me a fat f**k,” according to The Sun.

Last year, news surfaced that Lowry had been arrested after punching Lopez after he cut their son’s hair, according to Us Weekly.

The outlet wrote, “Lopez claimed that Lowry struck him ‘several times with a closed fist’ after she realized he had cut Lux’s long hair, according to court documents obtained by Us. He alleged that she “started attacking him [and] punching him several times on the head and upper torso because she did not want the child’s hair cut.’ Lopez insisted he ‘did not fight back,’ while his sister stated that she “attempted to pull Kailyn off” of him.”

Lowry was subsequently taken into custody for “offensive touching,” Us Weekly reported. She was released without bail.

The root of the incident was Lopez giving the former couple’s son, Lux, a haircut.

When Lopez went on Instagram live to justify his decision to give his son a haircut, per Us Weekly, he said: “That’s my son, so if I decide to make a decision on my son or anybody, I can. I can.”