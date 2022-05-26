Kailyn Lowry Reveals the Real Reason She Quit

Kailyn Lowry is ready to move on.

The Deleware resident spent nearly 13 years on “Teen Mom 2,” where she welcomed four children and launched a successful podcasting career. Now the entrepreneur is ready to focus on other endeavors as she juggles her career, motherhood, and her new boyfriend, 23-year-old Elijah Scott.

During an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, Lowry hinted that she might have stuck around with MTV if she was given her own show.

“I joked to the producers that if you guys want to give me my own show, I would be willing to tell all about my new relationship and what we’re planning and working on together,” she said. “And, so nobody really answered me when I said that, so I have been very hesitant to share information about him.”

Lowry also said that “Teen Mom” did “align” with her goals anymore.

Lowry’s New Boyfriend Supports Her Career

Lowry is still keeping details about her boyfriend close, but she did share that he supports her business endeavors.

“I don’t think I’ve announced who it is but he’s in full support of pretty much everything that I want to do and where I want to go and where I want to be in the next couple of years,” she said to Daily Pop.

Now that she’s older, Lowry has learned how to find time for everything.

“We have a really good balance of, you know, working and making time for each other and I don’t really think that I ever really did that for my other relationships,” Lowry told Daily Pop. “But, I think, you know, being older, having all these kids that I have, I’ve kind of figured out the right, like, time-management balance for a relationship and the rest of my life.”

Lowry Said Farewell to Dr. Drew Pinsky & Nessa Diab

Celebrity psychologist Dr. Drew Pinsky has hosted the reunion specials since the beginning of “Teen Mom,” and at her final reunion on May 24, Lowry said it was time to say goodbye.

“I think I need to move on,” she said. “I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”

“I think that we should part ways,” she added. “I think this should be the end.”

Lowry first started on MTV in 2010 when she was pregnant with her eldest son,12-year-old Isaac, whom she shares with high school boyfriend Jo Rivera.

She went on to marry her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and they have one son together: 8-year-old Lincoln. Their marriage dissolved in 2017.

After Marroquin Lowry moved on to her tumultuous boyfriend Chris Lopez, with whom she shares 4-year-old Lux and Creed, 21 months.

Lowry hid a two-year relationship with Malik Montgomery but has since gone public with her latest beau, Scott.

During her stint on “Teen Mom 2,” Lowry has also launched three podcasts: “Coffee Convos” with Lindsie Chrisley, “Baby Mamas No Drama” with Vee Rivera and “Barely Famous.” She also spearheaded KILLR podcast network, where she aims to help other people start their own shows and brands.