PHOTO: Leah Messer’s ‘Grown’ Pic of Aleeah in Cheerleading Outfit

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer shared a new picture of her 12-year-old daughter, Aleeah. The mother and daughter posed at a football stadium with their arms wrapped around each other.

Aleeah — one of the twins Messer shares with her first husband, Corey Simms — showed her school spiriting by wearing her red, white and blue middle school cheerleading outfit. She wore her hair in a high ponytail and accessorized with a big white bow.

Messer, 30, matched the blue in her daughter’s outfit. She paired her outfit with a black Nike baseball cap and black pants.

The photo floated its way over to Reddit, where some viewers said they were surprised to see how grown up the 12-year-old looked.

“Omg she’s a grown up 😭 we old,” one wrote.

“Holy cow she grew up! It always shocking to me when I see the kids and they look like little adults!” a second said.

A handful of viewers in the conversation talked about Aleeah looking more like Messer vs. Simms. “I usually see Leah when I look at Aleeah but today I see a skinny Corey in a wig. It’s wild,” a fan commented.

Messer is the mother of three daughters. Her 12-year-old twins — Ali and Aleeah — are from her first husband, Simms and her third daughter, 9-year-old Addie, was with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

The “Teen Mom” star was married to Calvert from 2012 to 2015, and married to Simms from 2010 to 2011.

Messer Is A Bride-to-Be

Heading into “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” Messer is going to be showcasing her relationship with her fiance, Jaylan Mobley.

Mobley — a 25-year-old U.S. Army Officer and Georgia Technology Ph.D. student — proposed on the beach during a getaway in Costa Rica. He presented Messer with a 4.5-carat ring.

“It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else,” Messer told People about her engagement.

Mobley also presented Messer’s three daughters with rings of their own.

“When I dreamed of this moment, this is exactly what I imagined it to be,” she wrote via Instagram. “A slow steady unconditional love, not just for me, but also for my three daughters that I cherish most in life. Thank you for everything you do for us.”

Messer Might Have A Baby With Mobley

Play

The Next Chapter of Teen Mom Is Here! 📖 Super Trailer More moms, more memories, and even more drama! Here’s an extended look at what’s to come. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres Tuesday, September 6th at 8/7c on MTV. #TeenMomOG #TeenMom2 #MTV Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at bit.ly/3qyOeOf Subscribe to Teen Mom: bit.ly/2OEM0OO A decade… 2022-09-01T16:59:48Z

Now that she’s going to be married for a third time, Messer said she was “open” to expanding her family.

“I’m looking forward to everything that the future has in store for us — our families coming together, the kids we’ll bring into this world together, growing businesses together,” Messer told People.

“It’s very open,” she added, “but I’m excited about it all.”

In the trailer for “The Next Chapter,” one of Messer’s friends asks her if she considered what it would be like to raise a Black child.

“Have you thought about how it might be different raising a Black kid?” her friend asked.

“Some people will just naturally look at you different,” another added.

Messer’s responses to her friends weren’t shown in the trailer.

Her bio on MTV’s website says that her relationship with Mobley will be a focus on the new series. “Leah and her boyfriend Jaylan move in together, get engaged and consider having a baby,” it says.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.