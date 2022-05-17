Ashley Iaconetti Teases Dawson’s ‘First Big Adventure’ & Shares Disappointing News

“Bachelor in Paradise” star Ashley Iaconetti shared some significant life updates via her Instagram Stories in recent days, and fans will not want to miss these. On one hand, there was some major disappointment Ashley and her husband Jared Haibon had to absorb. On the other hand, their baby Dawson was set to take his first “big” trip, and it looked like it was going to be a blast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley Had High Hopes for One Particular Home

In February, just before Ashley and Jared welcomed their first child to their family, they purchased a home in Rhode Island. They built the house in West Greenwich, and the move came soon after they opened Audrey’s Coffeehouse & Lounge in Wakefield, Rhode Island. Unfortunately, just a few months after closing on their new home, the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars are already talking about moving. Ashley explained the home was just too far away from Audrey’s given how much time Jared needs to be there right now.

In a now-expired Instagram Story, Ashley noted, “I wish we could pick up our house and put it in South Kingstown, RI. It’s perfectly sized and functional for us at this stage of life.” However, “not having family time puts everything into perspective quickly. We know we’ll have a better lifestyle if we move.” She added they hoped to build a new home in East Greenwich in a few years, but for now, they’re looking for an existing home.

In another Instagram Story, Ashley shared her disappointment in losing out on one house they’d hoped to get. “We didn’t get the house. For the past three days, I’ve been imagining my life there, and it seemed right.” She added, “I really had a good feeling. I felt very strong about our offer.” For now, Ashley and Jared’s search for a new home closer to Audrey’s continues.

Baby Dawson Visits NYC for the First Time

On a brighter note, Ashley, Jared, and Dawson got to go on the baby’s “first big adventure” to New York City. She explained in her Instagram Stories she was headed to NYC to join a baby formula conference with Bobbie, the brand she uses and represents. Ashley has openly talked about her choice to formula-feed Dawson rather than try to breastfeed. It wasn’t all about a business partnership during this trip to NYC though. The family squeezed in some fun time on their own as well.

After the event that brought them to NYC, Ashley shared some tidbits from the family’s time in the city via her Instagram Stories. Jared pushed a stroller down the sidewalk while Dawson watched the scenery, and Ashley noted they’d met up with good friends for breakfast. It did not sound as if this would be a long trip to NYC, especially considering that Jared joined Ashley and Dawson for the adventure. Jared typically spends long days at Audrey’s and likely won’t be able to stay away too long. Life may be hectic right now for Ashley and Jared, but they seem well on their way to building the life of their dreams.