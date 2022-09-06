‘Bachelorette’ Fans Claim Producers Are Leaving Out Vital Info on This Finalist

There has been a lot of negative speculation on this season of ‘The Bachelorette’ about Tino Franco and his family. Many fans initially liked first-impression rose recipient, but were turned off by his “jealous Tino temper tantrum,” as Vulture puts it. Franco stormed off and questioned his relationship with Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia, after she chose Zach Shallcross for her one-on-one date instead of him. Fellow contestant, Ethan Kang, even called him “a ‘baby back bitch’ in the most instantly iconic line of the season,” Vulture reports.

Things got worse for Franco after hometown visits. Many fans were upset about the way Franco’s family treated Recchia, almost bringing her to tears. They were particularly appalled by how skeptical his father, Joe, was about the entire Bachelor/Bachelorette process. One fan posted on Reddit, “This guy really rubs me the wrong way. It’s like he doesn’t agree with the show and his son being on it.”

ABC Is Not Telling Fans the Whole Story

Fans who know more about Tino Franco and his family’s background are upset that ABC has cut out a major part of their story, thereby accusing them of skewing their edit. An article in The Santa Clarita Valley Signal shows a picture of Franco holding an award for “2019 Hero of the Year in the Hero for Healing campaign benefiting Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times.”

Franco’s younger brother, Mateo, was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 7 years old. Tino was in sixth grade at the time and he remembers how helpful Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times was. According to The Signal, the charitable organization is a “free camp for kids with cancer and their families to get away from the stress of treatment and just be kids.”

The outlet continued, “Over a decade later, Mateo is cancer-free, yet Franco has continued to attend the camp, now as a counselor, and it has remained an important part of his life. So much so that in October, he was named the 2019 Hero of the Year in the Hero for Healing, a six-week fundraising competition benefitting the camp.”

Tino told The Signal, “The community had done a lot for me in making me feel better about the subliminal terror behind all the stuff that was going on (as a kid), and I just felt like it was a way I could give it back since they had paid it forward.”

As of yet, “The Bachelorette” has not let viewers in on this side of Tino Franco, or the struggles that he and his family have gone through.

The Fans Made Their Feelings Known

After a Reddit user posted the article, many fans softened their view on Franco and his family. One user wrote, “I can see where his parents are coming from a little more now. I still think they delivered terribly, but having had gone through having a child with cancer is definitely real, it as real as you can get, and it’s tough and takes a toll on a marriage… the bachelor/ette is not the real world and certainly doesn’t prepare you for the difficulty times in a family/marriage. Also Tino seems like an overly intense puppy, maybe not ready for marriage, but maybe fun and trainable…”

Another viewer commented, “Yayy finally some love for Tino :D.” Another fan posted, “I love and appreciate this so much. It’s truly beautiful and meaningful and I just wanna give him a hug for this, both for the work and as a fellow sibling of a formerly ill child.”

While some fan opinions may have softened regarding Franco, many have hardened against production. One commenter posted, “there’s a lot more layers to these contestants than we ever see on a highly edited and artificial show.”

Another wrote, “I thought they would mention about this after Rachel told his mom that she thinks it’s admirable that he donates blood but nope. They really don’t want you to know any of these contestants.” Someone else declared, “Ofc TPTB never air truly meaningful stories and aspects of the contestants like this.”

“His story is amazing. Wish we would have gotten to see this side of him instead of the one they have portrayed on the show,” another viewer commented.

Not surprisingly, there was also a lot of ‘yea-or-nay’ discussion on the length of Franco’s hair in the award photo.

