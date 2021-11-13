‘Bachelor’ Winner Claims Fiancé Threatened to Break Up With Her if She Did DWTS

A former winner of “The Bachelor” has revealed that she was in talks to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” almost a decade ago, but her then-fiancé had an issue with it.

In an interview on the “She’s All Bach” podcast, Courtney Robertson, the “villain” turned “winner” of Ben Flajnik’s season of the ABC dating show, revealed that she was approached about joining the network’s celebrity ballroom competition shortly after she won Flajnik’s heart.

“That was one I would have loved to have done,” the model admitted, revealing that she was told she would be able to pick out her dance music and help design her costumes. She even dished on the salary she was offered for the ABC dance-off.

Robertson revealed that she would have received $150,000 just for signing on, then another “$30,000 or something” for every week that she remained in the competition.

While she was “excited” for the chance to join the show, Robertson admitted that the cast for that season had mostly been settled on by the time she was approached. She also had one other problem: Flajnik.

“He was like, ‘If you do it, you won’t have a fiancé,’” Robertson revealed.

Robertson Was Rumored to Be a Last-Minute Addition to DWTS

Robertson was rumored to be a last-minute addition to the DWTS season 14 cast in 2012. At the time, People reported that there was a possibility that Robertson would turn up as a surprise addition on the premiere that season. Ahead of the premiere a show rep coyly teased to the outlet, “We do not comment on casting rumors. You’ll have to tune in Monday and see.”

Robertson was a no-show, and the cast ended up including celebrities Sherri Shepherd, Gavin Degraw, Gladys Knight, Maria Menounos, Martina Navratilova, Jack Wagner, Melissa Gilbert, and more, per The Hollywood Reporter.

During that same time period, ”Bachelor” host Chris Harrison speculated that Robertson and Flajnik were on the rocks.

“Now the question I’ll get asked over and over is, ‘Will they last?'” he told Entertainment Weekly, in March 2012. “In truth, I don’t know. I know that it’s been a rocky road for these two, but what happens from here on out is up to them.”

Robertson and Flajnik split for good in October 2012, E! News reported at the time.

Robertson’s Story is Different From Other Bachelor Nation Stars From That Era

While Robertson says she was approached and got into serious talks with DWTS producers, former “Bachelorette” star JoJo Fletcher revealed she wasn’t allowed to because of her contract with the rose-filled reality franchise. According to People, in an Instagram story earlier this year, Fletcher told fans, “I was supposed to do @DancingABC after my season of Bachelorette but ended up not being able to bc of my contract. Womp womp.”

And fellow franchise lead Kaitlyn Bristowe once claimed that “Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss blocked her from joining DWTS.

“Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fleiss told me I wasn’t allowed,” Bristowe tweeted in 2017. “He said he didn’t want people wanting fame after his show.”

She elaborated in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I had an offer to do Dancing With The Stars and was told by Mike [Fleiss] I could not,” she said. I was told by Mike that it is bad for his brand, and that he is sick of people wanting fame from his show.”

Bristowe eventually joined — and won – “Dancing With the Stars” on year after fellow “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown was crowned the show’s mirrorball champion.

