Fan Pic of ‘Bachelorette’ Finalist in Bar Upsets Viewers [Spoilers]

As faithful viewers of ‘The Bachelorette’ know, co-Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia is down to three suitors: Aven Jones, Zach Shallcross and Tino Franco. Her bestie and co-Bachelorette, Gabby Windey, also has three men left in the running: Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillippo. The fantasy suite episodes start airing Monday, September 5 and will continue on Tuesday, September 6.

WARNING: Major Spoilers Ahead: Do Not Continue Reading if You Do Not Want to See Spoilers on “The Bachelorette”

Many fans love spoilers, but others go out of their way to avoid them. That’s why it can be really frustrating to open up a social media page and see an unwanted spoiler staring you in the face.

Many fans of ‘The Bachelorette’ experienced this on Sunday, September 4 when an excited fan posted on Facebook in the “Bachelor and Bachelorette Discussion Group,” a picture of her and another woman cozying up to one of Rachel’s finalists, Aven Jones. The caption read, “Met Avon last night so I guess we all know that Rachel didn’t end up choosing him!!”

Having No Spoiler Alert Angered Fans

Generally, when people post major spoilers on social media, they give a warning and/or block out the sensitive information so that this type of thing doesn’t happen. Since this poster did not do that, some fans were pretty upset.

One Facebook user posted, “Why would you be blasting a spoiler and why is this group allowing it? I wish people would understand that not everyone wants a spoiler and to put a spoiler alert in their posts. I’m sure as much as some people might like spoilers and look for them, a lot of people don’t want them and don’t look for them.”

Some members of the group tried to argue that just because the fan who posted the pic assumed that Aven was not chosen did not make the post a spoiler. However, someone else made the point that “The final pick can’t go into ‘hiding’ until the finale. However, more telling where he was- a bar. A newly engaged, high profile person wouldn’t hang out in a bar for multiple reasons…..and get pics with females.”

Another poster wrote, “If you really want to know, you can find out. The problem is that people who know, assume everyone knows.”

Then It Got Worse [More Spoilers Ahead]

The situation got more volatile when someone else randomly posted another major spoiler about who Recchia chose. “Rachael picks Tino,” the poster wrote.

“Why would you comment this?” a Facebook user replied. “It totally ruined the finale for me! I probably wont join another group like this moving forward. I was really looking forward to tomorrow episode and now that I know, I don’t care as much. If you going to post a spoiler, it really inappropriate!!!” another user expressed.

While some tried to argue that the poster was just guessing, those who keep up on spoilers are aware that blogger and podcaster, Reality Steve, has reported that based on his inside information, Rachel picked Tino and they are engaged. While Reality Steve is not always right, he has an excellent track record, according to Looper.

