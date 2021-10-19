All the Details on Michelle Young’s Stunning Premiere Night Gown on ‘The Bachelorette’

Michelle Young made a dazzling debut as “The Bachelorette.”

For the season 18 opener, the ABC leading lady who was first introduced to fans on Matt James’s season of the rose-filled reality franchise, wore a glitzy premiere night dress that came from the franchise’s favorite designer.

Here are the details you need to know about “The Bachelorette” star’s first dress of the season:

Michelle Young’s Premiere Night Dress is From Randi Rahm

Michelle Young greeted 30 suitors this season on “The Bachelorette” premiere. And like many Bachelorettes before her, she wore a Randi Rahm gown for her opening night limo meet and greet. The 28-year-old school teacher wore a golden, sequined cut-out gown from the designer’s fall 2020 collection, according to Star Style.

In February 2020, Rahm unveiled the gown at New York Fashion Week as part of her Couture/Ink collection, per Fashion magazine 24.

“Bachelor” designer Cary Fetman once told the fan site Bachelor Nation that the premiere night dresses are usually sequined for a good reason.

“There’s a reason why they all have some gauzy bottom or sequins,” Fetman told the outlet. “I don’t think the audience realizes how long that night is and how many times you’re lifted in the air and put down… It’s gotta be something that I can dry and clean while the party is beginning before you go back out again. It can’t be something that is absorbed and is filthy, because it’s a really long night. You can’t worry about the fact that every time you cross your leg, the bottom of your dress is completely ruined.”

Michelle Young Also Wore Glamorous Gowns For Her ‘Bachelorette’ Promos

Fans already have a good sense of Michelle’s classic style. Ahead of her opening night, she posed for “Bachelorette” promotional photos wearing an off-shoulder dress by The Sei in Cider paired with Saint Laurent Catri sandals, per Star Style. The asymmetrical, silk dress retails for just under $800, on the Saks Fifth Avenue website.

Michelle also posed in a Nookie Posse faux leather mini dress in some of her promotional pics. And in a promo for the ABC dating show, “The Bachelorette” star wore a glamorous high-slit ivory and gold belted gown created by dress designer Stan Hudson.

In an interview with ABC shared on his Instagram page, Hudson said Michelle’s “spirit came across so strong” when he met her, which helped him create the perfect gown for her.

“We were shooting at this gorgeous mansion with tons of flowers and roses, so I was seeing what worked with the room and also for the coloring of our subject, Michelle,” Hudson said of his fabric selection.

Fans will see many more styles on “The Bachelorette” star as her season plays out. Longtime show stylist Cary Fetman once told the Hollywood Reporter that ABC’s leading lady could go through up to 146 outfits as she decides on her looks for her season.

While Fetman was roasted for some of “Bachelorette” season 17 Katie Thurston’s outfits, Michelle Young is already getting off to a classier start — and even Katie noticed. After promos of Michelle wearing her satiny gown were released, Katie poked fun at her own promo look from earlier this year.

“Y’all – I wore a rubber purple skirt (backwards) which was a shout out to my vibrator,” Katie captioned side-by-side still photos of the two promos, per Us Weekly. “Regardless, I found love and I hope Michelle does too.”

